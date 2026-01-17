Rashford receives strong warning from coach Flick over Barcelona future: ‘If you want to play for Barca…’

Despite the 2025–26 season being well underway and Barcelona remaining in contention in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League, speculation about the club’s long-term future is inevitable. In that context, Hansi Flick addressed the situation surrounding Marcus Rashford.

The English forward is on a one-year loan from Manchester United with a €30 million option to buy, roughly $35 million, that can be exercised at the end of the season. While Rashford’s on-field contribution has been more than satisfactory, it remains unclear whether Barcelona will ultimately decide to make the permanent investment.

Asked about the matter during Saturday’s press conference ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match against Real Sociedad, Flick was candid. “Deco and I always talk about the team, about what needs to be done, and we have also talked about Rashford. Marcus’ performance has been very good, but decisions have to be managed,” the coach said.

“He is a player who performs at the highest level, but given our situation…” Flick added, hinting that Barcelona’s financial difficulties could complicate a permanent move for the English forward.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring a goal.

“There is something I say to all players and also to the young ones: we are one of the best teams in the world and you are with the best players in the world,” Flick explained before delivering a strong warning. “If you want to play for Barca, you have to give everything. I say that to anyone who is with us or wants to be. The colors must be defended. The rest, I don’t want.”

Rashford’s numbers with Barcelona

That Barcelona are seriously considering spending nearly $35 million on Marcus Rashford, despite their well-documented financial struggles, speaks volumes about the English forward’s performances during his first six months at the club.

Across La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, Rashford has played 28 matches for Barcelona, starting 18 of them and coming off the bench in the remaining 10. In total, the former Manchester United player has recorded seven goals and 11 assists, for 18 goal contributions.

Is it a smart move for Barcelona to pay $35 million for Rashford?

Marcus Rashford’s numbers so far are more than convincing and make the option to sign him permanently a reasonable consideration. However, as Hansi Flick himself suggested, Barcelona’s financial situation means the decision must be approached with caution.

At the moment, Rashford is a secondary option within the squad. Lamine Yamal is firmly established as the right winger, while Raphinha is undisputed on the opposite flank. That makes it difficult to envision the English forward realistically competing for a starting role in either position.

Given that scenario, Rashford has two options: accept a rotational role as a winger or compete for minutes as a center forward, a position he has frequently played in England but one that does not suit him as naturally. In that role, Barcelona currently have Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski, although the Polish striker’s future is uncertain with his contract set to expire this summer.

If Rashford were to become a long-term solution to fill the potential void left by Lewandowski’s departure, the $35 million fee could prove reasonable. Otherwise, it is difficult to justify Barcelona making such an outlay for a player destined primarily for the bench.

