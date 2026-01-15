Vinícius Jr. takes on new role at Real Madrid under coach Álvaro Arbeloa after Xabi Alonso’s dismissal

Vinícius Junior became one of the players under scrutiny following Xabi Alonso’s dismissal as head coach, amid reports of a strained relationship between the Brazilian star and the former manager. Now, with Álvaro Arbeloa in charge, the Spaniard has revealed the new role Vinícius has taken on within Real Madrid‘s team.

On Wednesday, with Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham both absent from the squad, Real Madrid suffered a shock elimination in the Round of 16, falling 3-2 to Albacete. In Arbeloa’s debut as head coach, the former defender highlighted the contrast shown by some of Madrid’s stars, who made the effort to feature despite recently traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.

In the post-match press conference, Arbeloa spoke candidly about Vinícius: “It’s been positive that, considering where he was coming from and the huge efforts he made last week—including a long trip—he wanted to be here, play every minute, and show the willingness he had to help the team. He took responsibility, put the team on his back, looked to take players on, and never hid. That is the ‘Vini’ I want to see—a ‘Vini’ who dares, who assumes responsibility, and who is decisive.“

The World Cup winner with Spain in 2010 also addressed the role that the Brazilian took on the pitch. “Like everyone, some days he’ll have brighter performances and others less so, but I’ve seen a committed Vini, a Vini who is a captain, and that’s the Vini I want to see,” he added.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, speaks with Vinicius Junior during the game against Albacete.

“He’s going to give us great nights—I’m convinced of that. If Madrid want to win titles, we need the best version of him,” Arbeloa concluded. Against Albacete, Vinícius played the full 90 minutes but failed to get on the scoresheet. He did, however, register two key passes and complete four of 10 dribbles, with his attitude drawing praise from his new coach.

Vinícius and a sharp contrast with Alonso

Since the start of the 2025-26 season, discomfort surrounding Vinícius and Real Madrid has been growing, fueled by the forward’s reluctance to sign a new contract while seeking a higher salary after a campaign in which he has struggled to reach his best form. The appointment of Xabi Alonso intensified the speculation, as the Brazilian’s performances dipped further and were accompanied by controversial moments.

The most notable incident came during the first El Clásico on October 26, when Vinícius was substituted in the 72nd minute and became involved in a heated exchange with Alonso before heading straight down the tunnel. Following the episode, Vinícius issued an apology to both the fans and his teammates, while Alonso reportedly strengthened his standing within the squad.

Still, under the former Liverpool midfielder, Vinícius failed to produce consistent numbers, registering six goals and eight assists in 27 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. Besides, the Brazilian also endured a 16-game scoring drought before the Spanish Super Cup final, where he was Madrid’s standout performer.

Yet just as he appeared to be rediscovering his best form, Alonso and the club parted ways, opening the door for Vinícius to assume a leadership role with Arbeloa that had eluded him under the previous regime.