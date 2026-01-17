Trending topics:
Tadeo Allende’s future resolved: Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas confirms deal for MLS Cup winner

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Argentine forward Tadeo Allende.
Argentine forward Tadeo Allende.

The 2026 preseason officially got underway on Saturday for Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi and his teammates returning to training under head coach Javier Mascherano. The club’s owner Jorge Mas was present at the session and addressed the situation surrounding Tadeo Allende.

The Argentine forward was a key piece in the club’s 2025 Major League Soccer title run, scoring several crucial goals during the playoffs, including the final against the Vancouver Whitecaps. However, the end of last season brought uncertainty about his future, as his loan from Celta Vigo expired.

“Tadeo Allende will be part of Inter Miami in 2026,” Mas said during a press conference on Saturday, shared by reporter Jose Armando on X. “This has been worked on extensively and there is an agreement with Celta Vigo… We expect him to arrive in the coming days.”

While the amount of money the Herons committed to pay as part of the deal was not disclosed by Jorge Mas during the press conference, reports indicate that negotiations were finalized for a figure close to what Celta Vigo were seeking for the Argentine player, approximately $5 million.

Inter Miami&#039;s Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende

Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with Lionel Messi #10.

Elaborating on the reasons behind Inter Miami‘s financial effort to secure Allende, Jorge Mas was clear: “Tadeo was a key piece for us. He holds the record for goals in the MLS playoffs. What he did for us last year was extraordinary.”

Lionel Messi could get a Colombian teammate as Inter Miami reportedly pursue $5 million defender

see also

Lionel Messi could get a Colombian teammate as Inter Miami reportedly pursue $5 million defender

Mas confirms Inter Miami interest in German Berterame

Resolving the Tadeo Allende situation does not mean Inter Miami are stepping away from the January transfer market. On the contrary, the club continues to search for players who can strengthen the roster ahead of a 2026 season that will see them compete in MLS, the Leagues Cup, and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

In that context, details have emerged in recent hours regarding negotiations the Herons have initiated for German Berterame, a forward currently playing for Monterrey in Liga MX. “There is an offer from Inter Miami for German Berterame, and we will see how that develops over the next 24 to 36 hours,” Jorge Mas acknowledged during the same press conference.

We aspire to have an extraordinary roster and to give Mascherano the tools he needs to put together a strong lineup,” the club owner added. “German Berterame is a great player. He is the type of player who, because of his quality, deserves to be part of Inter Miami.”

Other Inter Miami roster moves

After speaking with Jorge Mas, reporter Jose Armando provided details on other ongoing negotiations involving Inter Miami. “Baltasar and Blackmon are complicated cases. Telasco (Segovia) is staying,” he confirmed.

Baltasar Rodriguez found himself in a situation similar to that of Tadeo Allende after his loan from Racing Club came to an end. Although reports suggested a potential deal worth around $4.5 million for the Argentine midfielder, the talks now appear unlikely to reach a favorable resolution.

Tristan Blackmon, meanwhile, stood out last season with the Vancouver Whitecaps, and there were efforts to facilitate his move to Inter Miami, though such a transfer has proven difficult. Ultimately, beyond speculation, Telasco Segovia was confirmed as part of the 2026 squad, a key decision given the possible departure of Baltasar Rodriguez, with whom he competed for a place in the team last season.

