Vinicius admits Brazil are not favorites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup title

Despite being the national team with the most World Cup titles in history (5), many do not consider Brazil among the favorites to compete for the trophy in North America 2026. Surprisingly, that opinion is shared by one of the team’s biggest stars, Vinicius, who made a candid admission on the matter.

“We are not the favorites based on the results we’ve had,” Vinicius acknowledged during Wednesday’s press conference ahead of the friendly against France, according to Diario AS. This refers to Brazil’s performance during the World Cup qualifiers, where they finished fifth, suffering six defeats in 18 matches.

“But the weight of the shirt, the quality of the players we have here… We just needed to get in sync,” added the Real Madrid winger, showing satisfaction with the team’s current form. “Since Ancelotti arrived, we have a better idea of how to play. It takes a lot of pressure off us. We have to give everything we can.”

The impact of the Italian coach’s arrival was quickly evident. In June 2025, when Ancelotti was hired, Brazil were at serious risk of missing the World Cup. However, an away draw against Ecuador in the debut match under the new coach and a key win over Paraguay set them on the right path.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Since Ancelotti took charge, Brazil have recorded four wins, two draws, and two losses, considering World Cup qualifiers and friendlies. Beyond the 58.3% win rate, Ancelotti’s major contribution has been to give solidity to a team that previously appeared vulnerable, allowing the talent of their stars to shine more effectively.

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Vinicius praises Ancelotti

For Vinicius, Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival at Brazil was a breath of fresh air. The coach was instrumental in the winger’s adaptation at Real Madrid, and together they experienced a successful period that included two UEFA Champions League titles.

Asked about Ancelotti’s influence on the Brazil national team, Vinicius was clear. “He’s in charge. He’s an important coach with many titles and experience,” said the 25-year-old. “You always learn when you talk with Ancelotti. He asks us about the position we want to play, how we prefer to defend, but the decision is his. We hope his ideas are absorbed as quickly as possible.”

Vinicius on his role with Brazil

Despite being an undisputed global soccer star and a key player for Real Madrid, Vinicius still needs to replicate that performance with Brazil. He has registered just 8 goals and 7 assists in 45 matches, and since his debut in 2019 has not won any titles.

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“I imagine everyone wants me to be one of the leaders. I’m ready for all the challenges in my career,” Vinicius said, before sending a clear message about his ambitions for this summer’s FIFA tournament: “I’ve already played in a World Cup; I don’t want to lose again. I’ve been working hard at home, I don’t want to get injured.”