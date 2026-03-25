Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic sets new Serie A milestone despite 2026 goal drought concerns that could affect USMNT

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring

Christian Pulisic once again found himself at the center of the conversation after Milan’s tense 3-2 win over Torino last weekend. The United States forward, preparing for a challenging international window with the national team, delivered an important assist despite his ongoing search for a goal in 2026. And although Milan’s campaign remains intense, the eyes of the USMNT are fixed on how their star attacker handles this moment.

The match at San Siro carried its own symbolism, especially with speculation surrounding the relationship between Pulisic and Rafael Leao. The celebration after one of the Rossoneri’s goals, in which half the team performed Pulisic’s gesture and the other half imitated Leao’s, sent a loud message about unity. It was a moment the American embraced, even while carrying the weight of a growing narrative about his form.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, discussions around the USMNT intensify, particularly with tough friendlies against Belgium and Portugal on the horizon. Pulisic, who has been called up for the March training camp, remains at the center of tactical plans despite the headlines about his goal drought. Both Milan and the national team depend heavily on what he offers beyond scoring, a point his managers have stressed repeatedly.

Still, beneath all the noise surrounding form, relationships, and upcoming challenges, another storyline quietly emerged from the weekend. One that hints at something much bigger than a single assist. Christian Pulisic has made Serie A history in a way no other player has managed since the moment he arrived in Italy.

pulisic milan

Strahinja Pavlovic of AC Milan celebrates scoring with teammates Christian Pulisic and Davide Bartesaghi

Pulisic reaches historic Serie A milestone

According to data highlighted by Milan NewsChristian Pulisic is the only Serie A player since the 2023-24 season to record at least 30 goals (31) and 20 assists (20) in the competition. This extraordinary statistic, quietly tucked behind conversations about droughts and form, underscores just how influential he has been in Italy. While the drought headlines dominate, the numbers paint the opposite story: consistent output over two seasons unmatched by anyone else in the league.

Advertisement

Pulisic’s latest contribution came in the win over Torino, where his precise delivery set up Adrien Rabiot for Milan’s second goal. It was his first goal involvement of 2026, and though not the goal he’s been craving, it could prove a turning point. Massimiliano Allegri’s side opened the scoring through Pavlovic before Rabiot and Fofana extended the lead, with Torino responding through Vlasic’s penalty.

Tweet placeholder

The American’s creative influence shone through, showing why both Milan and the USMNT continue to value his presence despite the temporary dip in finishing. And with eight league games left as Milan pursues the Scudetto, his timing could not be more important.

Advertisement

The 2026 goal drought debate and support from Pochettino

Despite going three months without a goal, Pulisic insists he is far from concerned. Speaking to Men’s Journal, he explained his mindset: “I’m not too concerned about it. I really do feel like I’m in a good spot and also playing well.” He emphasized the unpredictable nature of scoring form, adding: “This is just how the career goes, ups and downs.”

Tweet placeholder

USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino echoed that sentiment when announcing his squad for the March friendlies. “Christian is playing and of course he’s not scoring, but for me, it’s not only to score goals,” Pochettino said. “I am happy with him in the way that he’s performing, his commitment with the team, and the time that he’s playing.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic responds to 2026 goal drought criticism with 10-word claim amid USMNT form concerns ahead of World Cup

Christian Pulisic responds to 2026 goal drought criticism with 10-word claim amid USMNT form concerns ahead of World Cup

With Mauricio Pochettino overseeing the national team and monitoring player form closely, questions have emerged about the American star’s recent struggles in front of goal.

Christian Pulisic includes himself on United States soccer Mount Rushmore

Christian Pulisic includes himself on United States soccer Mount Rushmore

Christian Pulisic didn’t hesitate to name himself when selecting the four greatest players in the history of American soccer.

Christian Pulisic silences critics with first 2026 goal contribution as Milan star responds to Rafael Leao controversy with stunning assist (VIDEO)

Christian Pulisic silences critics with first 2026 goal contribution as Milan star responds to Rafael Leao controversy with stunning assist (VIDEO)

The spotlight was firmly on Christian Pulisic and absentee Rafael Leao as Milan returned to action at San Siro, navigating both on-field pressure and off-field tension.

Kylian Mbappe drama escalates with new Real Madrid medical controversy including Eduardo Camavinga, raising 2026 World Cup worries for France

Kylian Mbappe drama escalates with new Real Madrid medical controversy including Eduardo Camavinga, raising 2026 World Cup worries for France

Real Madrid once again finds itself at the center of uncomfortable scrutiny. After the shocking controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s knee, new revelations suggest that Eduardo Camavinga may also have been affected by similar medical negligence.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo