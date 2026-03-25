Christian Pulisic sets new Serie A milestone despite 2026 goal drought concerns that could affect USMNT

Christian Pulisic once again found himself at the center of the conversation after Milan’s tense 3-2 win over Torino last weekend. The United States forward, preparing for a challenging international window with the national team, delivered an important assist despite his ongoing search for a goal in 2026. And although Milan’s campaign remains intense, the eyes of the USMNT are fixed on how their star attacker handles this moment.

The match at San Siro carried its own symbolism, especially with speculation surrounding the relationship between Pulisic and Rafael Leao. The celebration after one of the Rossoneri’s goals, in which half the team performed Pulisic’s gesture and the other half imitated Leao’s, sent a loud message about unity. It was a moment the American embraced, even while carrying the weight of a growing narrative about his form.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, discussions around the USMNT intensify, particularly with tough friendlies against Belgium and Portugal on the horizon. Pulisic, who has been called up for the March training camp, remains at the center of tactical plans despite the headlines about his goal drought. Both Milan and the national team depend heavily on what he offers beyond scoring, a point his managers have stressed repeatedly.

Still, beneath all the noise surrounding form, relationships, and upcoming challenges, another storyline quietly emerged from the weekend. One that hints at something much bigger than a single assist. Christian Pulisic has made Serie A history in a way no other player has managed since the moment he arrived in Italy.

Strahinja Pavlovic of AC Milan celebrates scoring with teammates Christian Pulisic and Davide Bartesaghi

Pulisic reaches historic Serie A milestone

According to data highlighted by Milan News, Christian Pulisic is the only Serie A player since the 2023-24 season to record at least 30 goals (31) and 20 assists (20) in the competition. This extraordinary statistic, quietly tucked behind conversations about droughts and form, underscores just how influential he has been in Italy. While the drought headlines dominate, the numbers paint the opposite story: consistent output over two seasons unmatched by anyone else in the league.

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Pulisic’s latest contribution came in the win over Torino, where his precise delivery set up Adrien Rabiot for Milan’s second goal. It was his first goal involvement of 2026, and though not the goal he’s been craving, it could prove a turning point. Massimiliano Allegri’s side opened the scoring through Pavlovic before Rabiot and Fofana extended the lead, with Torino responding through Vlasic’s penalty.

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The American’s creative influence shone through, showing why both Milan and the USMNT continue to value his presence despite the temporary dip in finishing. And with eight league games left as Milan pursues the Scudetto, his timing could not be more important.

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The 2026 goal drought debate and support from Pochettino

Despite going three months without a goal, Pulisic insists he is far from concerned. Speaking to Men’s Journal, he explained his mindset: “I’m not too concerned about it. I really do feel like I’m in a good spot and also playing well.” He emphasized the unpredictable nature of scoring form, adding: “This is just how the career goes, ups and downs.”

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USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino echoed that sentiment when announcing his squad for the March friendlies. “Christian is playing and of course he’s not scoring, but for me, it’s not only to score goals,” Pochettino said. “I am happy with him in the way that he’s performing, his commitment with the team, and the time that he’s playing.”

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