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Ancelotti responds to critics over Neymar’s absence from Brazil squad: ‘I hear everything’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Neymar and Carlo Ancelotti.
© Ricardo Moreira/Harry Murphy/Getty ImagesNeymar and Carlo Ancelotti.

For the March friendlies against France and Croatia, Carlo Ancelotti decided not to include Neymar in the Brazil squad, which reduces his chances of being part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The head coach spoke on the matter and sent a message to those who criticized his decision.

I observe and hear everything that is said about Neymar,” Ancelotti began, during the pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s game against France, shared by Diario AS. “It’s normal. Everyone can have an opinion on soccer. There is no clear science. I have to respect everyone’s opinion.”

Many expected Neymar to have the chance to return to the national team during this March FIFA break, after two and a half years away. However, the coach decided not to call him, arguing that he is not in optimal physical condition, while clarifying that there is still a chance Ney could join ahead of the World Cup.

Among the critics of that decision are several icons of Brazilian soccer, including Romario, who sent a strong message to Ancelotti: “I want to make it clear that while I am fully in favor of Neymar going, I will continue to support the pursuit of the ‘Hexa’ even if he doesn’t. But the message is clear: Pay attention, mister!

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Similarly, Fabinho also defended Neymar’s inclusion in the Brazil roster. “He can make a difference at any moment, so he can be very important in a World Cup. If he is in good form and physically ready, he is the best,” said the former Liverpool star during an interview with L’Equipe.

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Report: Neymar ‘practically ruled out’ of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad by Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti reflects on his work in Brazil

In the same press conference, Carlo Ancelotti reviewed his first months in charge of the Brazil national team, which is his first international coaching experience. “Many of us regret that there is little time to train, and we have to focus on the quality of training sessions, meetings… It’s more a matter of quality than time,” he explained.

Regarding the next challenge against France, Ancelotti admitted he has not yet finalised the lineup and spoke about his priorities when planning strategy. “We want to play a good game by controlling the match and maintaining balance,” said the coach. Playing against France is an important game, especially against a team that is a favourite to win the World Cup. We want to show good attitude and quality.”

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Vinicius speaks on Neymar’s absence

After Carlo Ancelotti, it was Vinicius’ turn to face the press in the conference room. The Real Madrid winger was also asked about Neymar’s absence and did not hesitate to praise his teammate.

Ney is one of my idols. He is doing everything possible to be at 100%, to return to the national team… Now, the decision is in the hands of the coach,” Vini said, placing the responsibility for the decision on Ancelotti.

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