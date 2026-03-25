Casemiro nears Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League as Al Ittihad reportedly chases him under one condition

Despite his impressive level in the Premier League, Casemiro has announced his departure from Manchester United as a free agent. As a result, the Brazilian has been linked with a potential move to MLS. However, the 34-year-old star is reportedly close to reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo, as Al-Ittihad are interested in signing him, but under a clear condition.

According to ESPN, Al-Ittihad are closely monitoring the potential arrival of Casemiro as a free agent, as he would be open to moving to Saudi Arabia. After shining with Manchester United, the Brazilian is seen as an immediate-impact signing. However, the 34-year-old star would only join the Saudi Pro League under one condition: The departure of Fabinho at the end of the season.

After arriving in 2023, Fabinho has established as one of Al-Ittihad’s most important players, becoming an undisputed starter. With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026, the club are prioritizing his renewal over the 34-year-old midfielder. However, the Brazilian has not provided updates in negotiations, making Casemiro emerge as a world-class alternative.

While Casemiro would be open to a move to the Saudi Pro League, he may not be keen on arriving as merely an ‘alternative’ rather than a marquee signing. Due to his solid performances at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Al Hilal are also interested on him, reports Ekrem Konur. For that reason, the Brazilian hold several offers to decide his future.

Casemiro of Manchester United during a Premier League match.

Casemiro keeps thriving at Manchester United

Amid the turmoil surrounding Manchester United’s sporting project, Casemiro has established as one of the team’s most important players. Although he started out as a substitute under Ruben Amorim, the Brazilian has earned his spot through strong performances. At 34, he remains a fixture in the lineup under interim coach Michael Carrick, prompting fans to call for a contract extension.

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In light of this, Carrick has been candid about the Brazilian’s future: “I think it’s when something’s decided and in some ways the fact that it was decided makes things a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation really,” he said, as per Mirror. Despite this, he praised its impact: “I think the impact he’s had has been terrific, certainly since I’ve been here and working with him, and his influence in the team and big moments in goals.”

Casemiro could be a star signing for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Al Nassr have established themselves as the best team in the Saudi Pro League, excelling offensively. However, Marcelo Brozović’s future remains uncertain, as his contract expires in the summer and has not yet been renewed. In light of this, Casemiro could emerge as a transformative signing, potentially reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo for the third time.

Although Marcelo Brozovic has put in solid performances at Al Nassr, he hasn’t managed to stand out and has been criticized for his lack of defensive impact, making his departure a solid possibility. Given this, Casemiro’s potential arrival would be a definite boost, as he continues to shine at Manchester United. Additionally, he has played 122 games with Cristiano throughout his career, so it would be a long-awaited reunion.

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