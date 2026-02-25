Video: Aurelien Tchouameni rescues Real Madrid against Benfica in Champions League thriller

Real Madrid entered the game looking to protect the advantage earned in Portugal and secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Benfica struck first through Rafa, but Aurelien Tchouameni responded quickly to level the score at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Last week’s showdown left tensions running high between the two sides, with racism allegations directed at Gianluca Prestianni ultimately leading to his provisional suspension by UEFA. Benfica also issued a response regarding alleged misconduct by opposing players, incidents that went unpunished.

That turbulent backdrop appeared to affect Real Madrid in the opening minutes, as they were overwhelmed and unable to cope with the relentless attacks from the Portuguese side, which came out determined to overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

The pressure paid off early. In the 14th minute, Rafa Silva capitalized on a rebound inside the box following a save by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and slotted home the opener, a goal that temporarily leveled the aggregate score between the two teams.

Real Madrid waste no time responding

Rafa Silva’s goal, which put Benfica ahead on the night, did little to rattle Real Madrid. Instead, it seemed to spark them. The Spanish giants responded immediately and equalized just two minutes later through Aurelien Tchouameni, who finished with a precise right-footed strike.

Los Blancos then had a chance to take the lead when Arda Guler found the back of the net for what appeared to be the second goal, but VAR ultimately ruled it out for an earlier offside by Gonzalo Garcia, restoring Benfica’s realistic hopes of staying in the contest.

