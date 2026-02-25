Christian Pulisic may have a problem as Massimiliano Allegri’s AC Milan future reportedly raises doubts

AC Milan have established themselves as one of the top teams in Serie A, despite facing offensive challenges. By maintaining a solid defense and a stable midfield, they remain in contention for a Champions League spot and are challenging for the top of the table. Despite his impressive work with the roster, Massimiliano Allegri’s future with the Rossoneri is reportedly uncertain, which complicates matters for Christian Pulisic.

According to Michele Criscitiello of Sportitalia, the relationship between AC Milan and Massimiliano Allegri is not entirely stable. The experienced coach is unhappy with the front office’s management, the transfer policy, and the confusing situation surrounding the club’s ownership. For this reason, he is considering his future with the Rossoneri, contemplating a departure at the end of the season.

Amid all these problems, coach Allegri is reportedly focused on securing AC Milan’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League, which stands as the club’s primary objective for the season. Although they have experienced defensive issues throughout the campaign, the Rossoneri have suffered only two defeats all season. As a result, they appear well on track to achieve this goal, staying ahead of teams such as Napoli, AS Roma, and Juventus.

Given his imposing impact on the Rossoneri, a potential departure by Allegri could be extremely damaging for the team. In recent years, very few coaches have been able to make a truly meaningful impact at the club. In his first season, Massimiliano already appears to be on track to secure a Champions League spot, establishing them as one of the most solid teams in Italy. With his potential exit, AC Milan’s project could be left in limbo, without a clear direction.

Massimiliano Allegri’s uncertain future could stall Pulisic renewal

With Allegri’s arrival, AC Milan have gained a level of consistency that had been nonexistent in previous seasons. In addition, he has managed to elevate players such as Adrien Rabiot, Alexis Saelemakers, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Bartesaghi, Pulisic, among others. With Christian’s contract renewal still pending, Massimiliano’s potential departure could slow this operation even further, casting uncertainty over his future.

Despite his current goal drought, Christian Pulisic has established himself as one of the Rossoneri’s most important players. With 10 goals and two assists, he has emerged as one of the team’s most productive performers. Having his contract set to expire in 2027 plus a one-year option, AC Milan have prioritized an extension in order to avoid any unpleasant surprises. However, the USMNT star has decided not to rush the negotiations.

As per some Italian media outlets, Pulisic’s renewal has stalled because he made Champions League qualification and squad reinforcements a condition. Now, with uncertainty surrounding Allegri’s continuity, the USMNT star could further delay any negotiations until the Italian’s future is clarified. Having reached his best version under the coach, he could ultimately decide his future based on who takes on the leadership role of the team.