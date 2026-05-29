Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly want Marco Silva amid Benfica’s pursuit of the Portuguese coach

Al Nassr secured the Saudi Pro League title this season, delivering Cristiano Ronaldo his first domestic championship in Saudi Arabia. Following the triumph, manager Jorge Jesus announced his departure from the club, leaving a vacancy at the helm of the Riyadh squad ahead of the new campaign.

According to a report from 365Scores Arabic, Marco Silva has emerged as a prime candidate to replace Jesus at Al Nassr. However, the Saudi club faces stiff competition for his services, as Portuguese giants Benfica are also working to bring the Fulham manager to Lisbon.

Following Jose Mourinho’s departure from Benfica to return to Real Madrid, the Portuguese club has made Silva their priority. Insider Ben Jacobs reported that Benfica are in advanced talks with Silva to finalize a 2+1 year contract (an initial 2-year guaranteed period, followed by a 1-year optional extension), with a verbal agreement reportedly close.

Silva remains under contract with Fulham through the summer of 2026. While the Premier League side offered him a contract extension, indications suggest that the manager is prepared to move on from English soccer.

Marco Silva during a Fulham game. (Getty Images)

Other candidates on Al Nassr’s list

Al Nassr are evaluating other options in case the move for Silva does not materialize as expected. According to a report from 365Scores Arabic, Portuguese manager Abel Ferreira is also on the shortlist to succeed Jorge Jesus.

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Ferreira is currently managing Palmeiras in Brazil, where he is under contract until December 2027. He has built a highly successful legacy with the Brazilian club, guiding them to 11 trophies, including two Copa Libertadores titles and a Recopa Sudamericana.

Portugal national team manager Roberto Martinez is another name being considered by the Al Nassr board. The Spanish tactician is set to lead Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, but he is widely expected to step down from international duty after the tournament concludes in North America, making him a viable option for the Saudi club later this summer.