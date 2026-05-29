Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
saudi pro league
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly want Marco Silva amid Benfica’s pursuit of the Portuguese coach

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Marco Silva of Fulham.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Marco Silva of Fulham.

Al Nassr secured the Saudi Pro League title this season, delivering Cristiano Ronaldo his first domestic championship in Saudi Arabia. Following the triumph, manager Jorge Jesus announced his departure from the club, leaving a vacancy at the helm of the Riyadh squad ahead of the new campaign.

According to a report from 365Scores Arabic, Marco Silva has emerged as a prime candidate to replace Jesus at Al Nassr. However, the Saudi club faces stiff competition for his services, as Portuguese giants Benfica are also working to bring the Fulham manager to Lisbon.

Following Jose Mourinho’s departure from Benfica to return to Real Madrid, the Portuguese club has made Silva their priority. Insider Ben Jacobs reported that Benfica are in advanced talks with Silva to finalize a 2+1 year contract (an initial 2-year guaranteed period, followed by a 1-year optional extension), with a verbal agreement reportedly close.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Silva remains under contract with Fulham through the summer of 2026. While the Premier League side offered him a contract extension, indications suggest that the manager is prepared to move on from English soccer.

Marco Silva during a Fulham game. (Getty Images)

Marco Silva during a Fulham game. (Getty Images)

Other candidates on Al Nassr’s list

Al Nassr are evaluating other options in case the move for Silva does not materialize as expected. According to a report from 365Scores Arabic, Portuguese manager Abel Ferreira is also on the shortlist to succeed Jorge Jesus.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly working to extend Iñigo Martinez’s contract

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly working to extend Iñigo Martinez’s contract

Ferreira is currently managing Palmeiras in Brazil, where he is under contract until December 2027. He has built a highly successful legacy with the Brazilian club, guiding them to 11 trophies, including two Copa Libertadores titles and a Recopa Sudamericana.

Portugal national team manager Roberto Martinez is another name being considered by the Al Nassr board. The Spanish tactician is set to lead Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, but he is widely expected to step down from international duty after the tournament concludes in North America, making him a viable option for the Saudi club later this summer.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe learns Real Madrid fate after public fallout with boss Alvaro Arbeloa as Jose Mourinho’s role behind the scenes emerges

Kylian Mbappe learns Real Madrid fate after public fallout with boss Alvaro Arbeloa as Jose Mourinho’s role behind the scenes emerges

Amid growing tension inside the Santiago Bernabeu dressing room and public friction involving interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa, new details have now emerged regarding the club’s long-term plans for the French superstar.

Jose Mourinho reveals honest stance on Benfica renewal amid strong Real Madrid return possibility

Jose Mourinho reveals honest stance on Benfica renewal amid strong Real Madrid return possibility

Amid the speculation, Mourinho has now publicly addressed his situation for the first time in detail.

Kylian Mbappe could benefit as reason why Real Madrid values World Cup-winning Didier Deschamps almost as highly as Jose Mourinho revealed

Kylian Mbappe could benefit as reason why Real Madrid values World Cup-winning Didier Deschamps almost as highly as Jose Mourinho revealed

After a dismal campaign, Jose Mourinho and Didier Deschamps have emerged as significant possibilities to replace Alvaro Arbeloa as Real Madrid manager, putting Kylian Mbappe in the middle of yet another big shift.

Kylian Mbappe braced for change: Jose Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid depends on key final decision as Alvaro Arbeloa’s stay dims below 10% chance

Kylian Mbappe braced for change: Jose Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid depends on key final decision as Alvaro Arbeloa’s stay dims below 10% chance

Jose Mourinho’s name is suddenly back at the center of discussions around the club, while Alvaro Arbeloa’s future appears increasingly uncertain as tensions continue to rise behind the scenes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo