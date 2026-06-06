How to watch Argentina vs Honduras match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina vs Honduras on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Argentina vs Honduras WHAT International Friendly WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Saturday, June 6, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Argentina begins its World Cup title defense with high expectations after its memorable triumph over France four years ago. Led by superstar Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste is aiming to become just the third nation, alongside Brazil and Italy, to win back-to-back World Cups.

As the tournament approaches, head coach Lionel Scaloni will use this friendly against Honduras to help his squad reach top form. Honduras, meanwhile, missed out on World Cup qualification but now gets a valuable opportunity to test itself against the reigning world champions as it builds toward future competitions.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Argentina vs Honduras and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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