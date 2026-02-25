Vinicius tempted to leave Real Madrid by Brazil teammate: ‘We must fulfill what we promised’

Vinicius has been rumored to have a strained relationship with Real Madrid executives amid a contract dispute over his extension. However, that has quieted since Xabi Alonso left. Even if he stays with the Spanish side for a while, a teammate in Brazil invited him to join his club.

The winger joined Real Madrid in 2018 from Flamengo, the club where he developed in his country. That’s where he was invited back by Lucas Paquetá, who recently returned to his roots from West Ham. Paquetá mentioned the promise in an interview with ESPN and urged Vinicius to consider coming home when the time is right.

They played together from 2017 to 2018, forming a close bond in the youth setups and sharing the same training routines and ambitions. Paquetá said: “I’m here. Now it’s only you missing. Return because we must fulfill what we promised. I’m sure he will return when the time comes.”

Paquetá on the alleged case of racism

Vinicius scored the winning goal against Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League playoff but he became the centre of an incident in which Gianluca Prestianni allegedly insulted him.

On Wednesday there will be a rematch between the Spanish and the Portuguese sides for a place in the round of 16 of the continent’s top club competition, with only a one-goal margin to protect in Madrid.

Paquetá defended the Real Madrid player. “We talk a lot. It’s sad to see Vini having to live with and hear the things that happen to him. Those who know him know how lovely he is. People impose a burden on him that he shouldn’t carry. He’s the victim. Flamengo, his teammates and I are with him. We give him our full support.”

Vinicius’ contract with Real Madrid

It was nearly impossible in the past to see huge stars leave their clubs for free. That has changed recently, with Real Madrid’s moves for the biggest names, like Kylian Mbappé, as a notable example.

The Brazilian doesn’t have much time remaining on his contract. Vinicius’s deal runs until June 2027, so he could negotiate with other clubs soon if Real Madrid does not make a move. A return to Flamengo would not be outlandish, given the club’s financial muscle and big signings in recent years.

