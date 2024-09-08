In a stunning upset, Canada, led by coach Jesse Marsch, defeated the USMNT 2-1, marking their first away victory against the US since 1957. Goals from Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David put the Reds ahead before Lucas De La Torre scored a late consolation for the United States. The result also ended the USMNT’s 23-match unbeaten streak at home against Canada, their longest against any opponent.

This landmark victory was particularly satisfying for Canada’s head coach, Jesse Marsch. The American-born manager was once in the running to coach the USMNT. However, he has since found a home with the Canadian team and seems to have no regrets about how things turned out.

For his team, this was a hard-fought victory at Children’s Mercy Park that demonstrated their growth. The match may have been friendly, but it held deeper significance for Marsch and his players. The victory highlighted the progress the Canucks have made under the 50-year-old’s leadership since his appointment in May 2024.

The win also came on the back of a challenging Copa America tournament, where Canada finished fourth. This result, combined with their recent form, suggests that Marsch is successfully molding Canada into a team capable of competing at the highest levels of international soccer.

No regrets for Marsch concerning USMNT

Marsch’s transition to the Canadian national team came after a complicated relationship with U.S. Soccer. Once a promising candidate to lead the USMNT, he withdrew from consideration due to dissatisfaction with the hiring process that ultimately saw Gregg Berhalter rehired in June 2023. Despite his prior ties to U.S. Soccer, Marsch expressed his enthusiasm for his new role with Canada, particularly after guiding them to their first win against the USA on American soil in 66 years.

At the post-match press conference, Marsch made it clear that he harbored no bitterness about missing out on the Stars and Stripes job. In fact, he firmly stated that he preferred his current position with Canada.

“I’d much rather coach Canada than the US right now, no question,” Marsch said; elaborating on how he was impressed with the mentality and camaraderie within the Canadian team. “You can see the way this team plays. You can see how much they love playing for the national team, and they’re willing to put their careers and lives on the line to be the best they can be for each other.”

This statement struck a chord with fans of both nations, especially as Marsch had been a leading candidate for the USMNT job, thanks to his successful coaching stints in Europe. With the United States’ coaching position still in flux, Marsch’s success with Canada only amplifies questions surrounding U.S. Soccer’s decision-making.

USMNT’s ongoing struggles

For Marsch, the success against the U.S. seemed to validate his decision to take the job with Canada; especially after feeling sidelined by U.S. Soccer. “That game, I felt like we were in control,” he said. “It was because of the qualities we have in the team, the mentality we have, and what we’re developing as a group. I wouldn’t change coaching this team for anything in the world.”

While Marsch’s star rises with Canada, the USMNT find themselves at a crossroads. The team’s performance has been under scrutiny, with disappointing results in recent competitions; including a lackluster Copa America campaign where the U.S. struggled to make an impact. Saturday’s defeat to their arch-rivals only intensified calls for change.

Adding to the tension is the unresolved situation surrounding the US coaching position. Although Berhalter was rehired in June, rumors have circulated that U.S. Soccer may be considering Mauricio Pochettino to take over. The uncertainty around the coaching role, combined with a string of uninspiring performances, has left the American fan base frustrated and questioning the direction of the team.

PHOTOS: IMAGO