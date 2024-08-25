Manchester United’s ongoing injury saga took another unfortunate turn when Mason Mount was forced off at halftime during their 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League. The 25-year-old midfielder joined the Red Devils from Chelsea last year. However, he has struggled with injuries since his arrival, and his latest setback adds to United’s growing list of absentees.

Mount’s time at Manchester United has been riddled with injury setbacks, limiting his impact on the field. Despite joining with high expectations following a $73 million transfer from Chelsea, the Englishman managed only 20 appearances in all competitions during his first season. To make matters worse, he started just eight of those games. Nonetheless, two major injury layoffs in his first year prevented him from becoming a reliable contributor to the squad.

Entering the 2024-25 season, there was hope that the 25-year-old would finally get a consistent run of games. After a fully fit preseason, Mount earned a starting role in the Red Devils’ opening game against Fulham. In the game, he played as a false nine alongside Bruno Fernandes. While his performance on the ball raised some eyebrows, his relentless work-rate off the ball was commendable.

However, just two games into the new season, Mount’s injury troubles have resurfaced. During the clash against Brighton, the midfielder was withdrawn at halftime with United trailing 1-0. Post-match, manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that Mount’s substitution was not tactical but enforced due to a knock he picked up in the first half. “It was forced”, the Dutch manager revealed. “He had an issue, he mentioned an issue, and I didn’t want to take a risk. I don’t know how much of a worry it is in this moment.”

Mount’s latest injury is a blow for both the player and the club. After struggling to make an impact in his debut season, the former Chelsea midfielder was under pressure to deliver in his second season at Old Trafford. With United already dealing with a host of injury problems, losing Mount adds to the team’s growing woes. The 25-year-old was hoping to make a case for his return to the England squad. Mount last played for the national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, his injury casts doubt on his availability for the upcoming Nations League matches against Ireland and Finland under interim coach Lee Carsley.

With Mount’s injury status still uncertain, there are concerns about his availability for United’s next Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford. If he is unable to recover in time, Ten Hag will need to reshuffle his squad once again; especially to cope with the absence of another key midfielder. The Dutch manager, who had to navigate through numerous injury challenges last season, is facing a similar predicament this year. “We have a good bench,” Ten Hag said, trying to remain optimistic. “If you can bring Zirkzee and don’t hesitate, bring him off. If you bring a player who has an impact, and we see Josh had a great game.”

For Manchester United, the timing of Mount’s injury couldn’t be worse. The team is already without several key players, including Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Rasmus Hojlund; they are all sidelined with injuries. United’s injury crisis has shown no signs of abating, and Ten Hag’s options are becoming increasingly limited as the season progresses.

Summer signing Leny Yoro, who impressed during the preseason, is sidelined with a foot injury and will not return until November 2024. Luke Shaw is dealing with a calf injury and is targeting a return after the international break in September. Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof is nursing a toe injury and could be back for the Liverpool match, while Hojlund and Malacia are both unavailable due to hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

