Chelsea’s plan to loan out unwanted striker Armando Broja to Ipswich Town has hit a serious snag. The deal looked like a win-win for all parties involved. However, it is now in jeopardy due to issues discovered during Broja‘s medical examination. These developments have cast doubt on the future of the Albanian international, whose career has been plagued by injuries.

Chelsea and Ipswich Town initially agreed on a loan deal to send the Albanian to the newly promoted side for the 2024-25 season. The deal reportedly had a catch, tough. If Ipswich keeps their Premier League status, they must pay $39 million to buy Broja next summer. For the Blues, this move was not just a way to offload a surplus player; it was also a strategic move to bolster their financial standing. Since Broja is a homegrown player, any transfer fee Chelsea receives is a pure profit; helping Chelsea comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

For Ipswich, the deal represented a significant boost to their attacking options, with the 22-year-old bringing Premier League experience and potential. The player himself would benefit from regular first-team action; a chance to rebuild his career after a series of setbacks at Stamford Bridge.

Medical issues throw wrench in works

Unfortunately, what seemed the perfect arrangement has been thrown into uncertainty. According to reports from The Guardian and other sources, Broja’s medical revealed signs of an Achilles injury; raising concerns about his fitness. These medical issues, rather than any paperwork or personal terms, are reportedly the primary reason the deal is now “in danger of falling apart.”

While the deal is not completely off the table, Ipswich Town are exploring alternative options. This development is a significant blow not only to Broja, who was eager for a fresh start but also to Chelsea, who are looking to trim their squad before the transfer window closes.

A series of unfortunate injuries have marked Broja’s career in West London. The 22-year-old striker missed much of the previous season due to a knee problem and struggled to make an impact during a loan spell at Fulham in the latter half of the campaign. These setbacks have severely limited his opportunities at Stamford Bridge. Under the new management of Enzo Maresca, Broja has been informed that he does not feature in Chelsea’s plans.

The situation has left Chelsea in a difficult position. The club is eager to sell Broja, with Everton reportedly showing interest. However, the medical issues that have jeopardized his move to Ipswich may also deter other potential suitors.

Chelsea consider Everton and other potential destinations for Broja

Everton, who have long been admirers of Broja, could emerge as a potential destination should the Ipswich deal collapse entirely. The Toffees are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, especially given the uncertainty surrounding their striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Calvert-Lewin is entering the final year of his contract and attracting interest from clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle. Everton could consider alternatives like Broja if he leaves.

Reports suggest that Everton could move for Broja even if Calvert-Lewin stays. The move looks more than likely if they offload strikers like Neal Maupay or Beto, who are both considering exits. However, the medical issues that have stalled the Ipswich move could also be a red flag for Everton.

PHOTOS: IMAGO