Jude Bellingham, the 21-year-old midfield sensation at Real Madrid, has quickly become one of the most talked-about players in soccer. However, the young star’s remarkable rise has come with a significant physical toll. Just two games into the 2024-25 season, Bellingham has been sidelined with a foot injury; it is expected to keep him out of action for at least a month. This setback not only affects Real Madrid’s plans but also raises questions about the demands placed on young athletes in the modern game.

Bellingham’s 2024 has been nothing short of extraordinary. He played pivotal roles in Madrid’s journey to the Champions League final; as well as England’s run to the European Championship final. However, the intense schedule of high-stakes matches, combined with international duties, has left the young midfielder physically drained.

The midfielder himself acknowledged the strain his body has endured. In a candid Instagram post, he expressed his frustration over the injury. “Nothing I hate more than missing games but trying to see the positives. Maybe my body is telling me it needs to rest a bit more after a busy year.”

Even though they had a long vacation after the European Championship, it seems like it wasn’t enough to get back into peak condition for the new season. The Whites’ doctors diagnosed the injury as plantar fasciitis, a condition affecting the foot. Thus, it will keep Bellingham out of action for a minimum of three weeks; with the potential to extend his absence to over a month.

Bellingham injury means challenge for Real Madrid

The timing of Bellingham’s injury is far from ideal for Real Madrid. The young star will miss several crucial fixtures, including La Liga matches against Real Valladolid, Las Palmas, and Real Betis. Additionally, he will be absent for England’s upcoming international duty, a significant blow for the national team as well.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has already expressed concerns about the balance in his new-look side; particularly after a frustrating draw against Mallorca in their opening Liga game. Losing Bellingham, one of his most influential players, adds to the challenge of finding the right formula on the pitch. Ancelotti had earlier mentioned that Bellingham had picked up a knock and was under evaluation. However, the confirmation of a month-long absence is undoubtedly a setback.

Bellingham’s injury also coincides with the absence of Eduardo Camavinga, who is out for another 5-6 weeks with a knee injury. This leaves Real Madrid struggling for depth in midfield, placing additional pressure on veterans like Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos to step up during this critical period.

When will Belligham return?

While Bellingham’s injury is a significant blow, there is a glimmer of hope for Real Madrid fans. Mundo Deportivo suggests that Bellingham is targeting a return in time for the first Madrid derby of the season against Atletico Madrid. It is scheduled for the weekend of September 28-29. This high-profile fixture is always a key moment in the season, and having Bellingham back in the lineup would be a massive boost for Los Blancos.

In the meantime, the 21-year-old has vowed to support his teammates from the sidelines. “I’m frustrated, but I’ll be supporting the lads like a fan until I can rejoin them with my best and strongest form,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

