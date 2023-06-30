Mason Mount is set for a massive raise in wages thanks to his upcoming switch from Chelsea to Manchester United. The midfielder was the subject of multiple bids from the Red Devils in recent weeks. However, the Blues reportedly accepted a fee totaling up to $76 million for the England international.

As he joins United, Mount will reportedly sign a five-year contract, with an option for an additional season. Mail Sport is claiming that the Red Devils have offered Mount about $317,000 a week in wages. This breaks down to over $16 million annually to play at Old Trafford. The news outlet also reports that bonuses are also inserted in Mount’s new contract to potentially reach $380,000 each week.

Mason Mount wages at United are massive pay raise

If true, the midfielder would essentially be tripling, possibly nearly quadrupling, his salary compared to his previous contract at Chelsea. Mount earned just over $100,000 a week with the Blues.

Despite being named the club’s Player of the Year for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns, Chelsea had been reluctant to give Mount a new contract. The midfielder’s attempts for a pay raise were reportedly rejected by the club’s brass. There were 21 total Chelsea players last season that made more money than Mount.

United get top target as they hope he can revive career

Mount was United’s top target for the summer transfer window. Although the Red Devils secured a Champions League place, creativity was certainly the team’s biggest issue. United only scored 58 total Premier League goals last season. This was the same amount as Brentford and the lowest of any club in the top six of the standings.

Although the center forward position also needs to be addressed, Mount’s productivity in midfield should help his new team. The England international, much like his Chelsea teammates, suffered a down year last season. However, Mount previously racked up 13 goals and 16 assists during a stellar 2021/22 campaign. United fans will be hoping that their new signing can replicate these numbers next season and beyond.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images