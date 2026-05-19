Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Report: Argentina coach Scaloni cuts World Cup preliminary squad to 35 players, final decision due this week

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina.

Argentina are entering the final stretch of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will attempt to defend the title they won in Qatar four years ago. Lionel Scaloni must finalize the 26-man squad, and he has reportedly already made an initial decision.

Last week, Argentina officially announced their preliminary 55-player squad, headlined by Lionel Messi and notable absences Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala. That number, however, must now be reduced, and reports indicate progress has already been made in that process.

“The Argentina national team reserved approximately 35 players with notifications sent to European clubs. They are not going to bring everyone to Argentina,” TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, who specializes in covering Argentina, said Tuesday on his official X account.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

This means that, from the original 55-player list, several players will be cut even before the final roster is confirmed. The decision is tied to players based outside the country, as traveling to South America would be unreasonable if they are already no longer part of Scaloni’s plans.

Tweet placeholder

Aside from those players, there are also several pre-selected players currently playing for clubs in Argentina and Brazil whose release is not necessary until the final moment, since they will not need to travel long distances. They are Facundo Cambeses, Santiago Beltran, Agustin Giay, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, German Pezzella, Lautaro Di Lollo, Marcos Acuña, Gabriel Rojas, Leandro Paredes, Anibal Moreno, Milton Delgado, Tomas Andrada and Jose Lopez.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo set to rewrite history yet again at 2026 World Cup as Roberto Martinez confirms Portugal’s final 27-man squad

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo set to rewrite history yet again at 2026 World Cup as Roberto Martinez confirms Portugal’s final 27-man squad

When must Argentina announce their final World Cup squad?

While some national teams such as France, Portugal and Brazil have already announced their final 26-player squads for the World Cup, FIFA regulations allow teams to delay that decision for a few more days, with the deadline set for June 1.

However, reports indicate that Lionel Scaloni will not wait until the final day to announce the cuts. “The national team coaching staff are already in the country and the idea is to make the decision on the final World Cup squad this week,” Gaston Edul added on X.

Argentina players dealing with injury concerns

One of the main reasons Lionel Scaloni has likely not yet announced the final World Cup roster — and has instead only reduced the list to 35 players — is that several players are dealing with fitness issues, with their recovery being closely monitored.

Advertisement
World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Cristian Romero has been ruled out for the remainder of Tottenham’s season, although he is expected to be fit for Argentina’s opening match against Algeria on June 16. Gonzalo Montiel and Nahuel Molina are in similar situations, while Nicolas Gonzalez is expected to make a full recovery soon from a muscle injury.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
With Lionel Messi and without Angel Di María, Argentina reveal preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup

With Lionel Messi and without Angel Di María, Argentina reveal preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup

Just weeks before the start of the 2026 World Cup, Argentina have officially announced their preliminary squad. Amid the uncertainty, head coach Lionel Scaloni has included Lionel Messi, while leaving out Ángel Di María along with five other champions from Qatar.

Report: 2026 World Cup an obstacle for Real Madrid’s coaching plans involving Pochettino, Deschamps, Scaloni

Report: 2026 World Cup an obstacle for Real Madrid’s coaching plans involving Pochettino, Deschamps, Scaloni

Although Mauricio Pochettino, Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni have been mentioned as potential targets for Real Madrid, the 2026 FIFA World Cup presents a complication.

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina future in doubt as Real Madrid reportedly make direct contact with Argentine coach

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina future in doubt as Real Madrid reportedly make direct contact with Argentine coach

After a disappointing season for Real Madrid, Lionel Scaloni has emerged as a leading candidate to become the club’s new head coach, as he has not yet renewed his contract with Argentina. In fact, Los Blancos are reportedly holding direct conversations with the coach.

Lionel Scaloni reportedly emerges as Real Madrid target for head coach role in a post-2026 World Cup move

Lionel Scaloni reportedly emerges as Real Madrid target for head coach role in a post-2026 World Cup move

Despite already being a historic figure for Argentina, Lionel Scaloni could be set for a move after the 2026 World Cup. After their UEFA Champions League elimination, Real Madrid have reportedly decided to look for a new head coach, with the Argentine emerging as a clear candidate.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo