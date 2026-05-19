Cristiano Ronaldo braced for historic change as Al-Nassr reportedly aims to make Pep Guardiola all-time highest-paid manager with record-breaking salary

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon witness one of the biggest managerial appointments in soccer history as Al-Nassr reportedly intensifies efforts to bring Pep Guardiola to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Pro League leader is already preparing for the possible departure of Jorge Jesus, while Guardiola’s future at Manchester City suddenly appears closer to an emotional conclusion after a decade of dominance in England.

Reports from the Kingdom claim negotiations between Al-Nassr and Guardiola are already underway. The move would represent another major statement from Saudi soccer, which continues attracting some of the sport’s biggest stars.

The Spaniard is expected to take charge of Manchester City for the final time this weekend, bringing an extraordinary chapter at the Etihad Stadium toward its conclusion. Since arriving in 2016, the Catalan coach transformed City into one of the most dominant clubs European soccer has ever seen.

During his ten years in Manchester, Guardiola won six Premier League titles, multiple domestic cups, and delivered the club’s first UEFA Champions League trophy. His teams also completed a historic treble in 2023 after lifting the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in the same season.

The Manchester City manager leaves behind a soccer philosophy that reshaped English soccer. His possession-based system, positional play, and tactical innovation became the standard that many clubs attempted to imitate.

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Al-Nassr prepares extraordinary offer

While Guardiola’s farewell dominates headlines in England, Saudi Arabia is already preparing an astonishing proposal to convince him to continue his career in Riyadh. With Manchester City future already out of the picture for Pep Guardiola, he is sadi to be in talks with Al-Nassr to take over as head coach of the club.

According to Saudi newspaper Al-Youm, Ronaldo’s side has offered Guardiola an annual salary worth $150 million, which would make him the highest-paid manager in soccer history. This sum illustrates the Middle Eastern club’s resolve to get a highly renowned soccer coach. It would place Guardiola far above every other manager financially and further demonstrate the growing ambition of the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Real Madrid pushes head coach Josep Guardiola of Barcelona

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“Al-Nassr Saudi Club offered Guardiola to coach the team, with an annual salary of $150 million, which would be the highest salary in history,” the report confirmed. The timing of the move also connects directly to uncertainty surrounding Jorge Jesus. Reports in recent days suggested the Portuguese coach is close to leaving Al-Nassr despite guiding the club through a strong campaign.

Jorge Jesus’ future creates opening at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr remains locked in an intense Saudi Pro League title battle, but speculation around Jorge Jesus continues growing. The Portuguese manager reportedly does not plan to stay beyond the current season, even with the club competing for major trophies.

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

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That uncertainty appears to have accelerated Al-Nassr’s search for a potential successor. Guardiola instantly emerged as the dream target due to his global reputation and proven ability to build winning teams. The possibility of Ronaldo working under the 55-year-old boss would also create one of the most fascinating storylines in soccer.

The pair famously shared a fierce rivalry during Guardiola’s years managing Barcelona while Ronaldo starred for Real Madrid. Now, years later, Saudi Arabia could unexpectedly unite two of soccer’s most iconic figures under the same project.