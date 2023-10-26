Andre Onana appeared to be the perfect addition for the next phase of Erik ten Hag’s project, but his initial experience in England has been far from ideal. Whether it is his struggles with routine saves or his nervy and risky passing, the Cameroonian goalkeeper is going through a confidence crisis.

United manager Ten Hag had a strong interest in bringing the 27-year-old to provide competition for De Gea, who departed the club when his contract expired this summer. Unfortunately, the former Inter goalkeeper has faced a difficult adjustment to life at Old Trafford.

In his 13 appearances for United across all competitions, Onana has conceded a total of 20 goals. He has managed to keep just three clean sheets during these outings. Notable errors in matches against teams like Bayern, Galatasaray, and Brentford have intensified the scrutiny and pressure on the shot-stopper.

The Cameroonian’s moment in the spotlight finally came when he delivered a remarkable penalty save against Jordan Larsson, securing all three points for his team against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League.

Prior to his stunning save to deny Larsson, the son of former United striker Henrik, from the penalty spot, Onana had already made a couple of good saves. This crucial save might make the difference between United falling short in the Champions League or advancing to the knockout stages. As a result, Ten Hag’s team now has three points and is just one point behind the second-placed Galatasaray.

Onana faces AFCON dilemma

It is still uncertain whether the Red Devils will make it to the European spring. Nonetheless, even if they do, they face the possibility of being without their first-choice goalkeeper for domestic games for a month during the period spanning from January to February.

The 2023 AFCON coincides with the current Premier League season. The English top flight rolls on during the tournament’s opening matches on Jan. 13. The league remains active through the tournament’s conclusion on Feb. 11. It is uncertain how far Cameroon will progress in the competition. Regardless, Andre Onana will be absent from the United lineup for a period.

If his home country reaches the title match, Onana will miss four Premier League fixtures. Among those is a crucial clash with Tottenham and matches against Wolves, West Ham, and Aston Villa. He might also be absent for three cup matches, which could involve a two-legged EFL Cup semifinal and a potential FA Cup fourth-round game, provided United advance in these competitions.

The UEFA Champions League knockout round games begin in mid-February. Although AFCON concludes by this point in the calendar, the quick turnaround for the goalkeeper could pose a challenge.

Previously, there were reports that the goalkeeper was reconsidering his participation in the tournament. Not only has Onana been out of form, but his relationship with the Cameroon national team is not smooth. This raised the possibility of him opting out of the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nonetheless, the club remains concerned about the possibility of facing a shortage of goalkeepers. Cameroon’s top goalkeeper, Andre Onana, may compete in the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year.

United turn to De Gea again if Onana is unavailable

Onana’s decision to reverse his retirement from international duty surprised Manchester United, according to The Sun. Thus, United is now considering turning to David De Gea to temporarily replace Onana, even after releasing him in the summer. The Spanish veteran goalkeeper spent 12 years at Old Trafford before leaving when his contract expired.

As reported by The Sun, United are willing to acknowledge that letting the Spaniard depart was a mistake. They are actively working to bring the 32-year-old back to Manchester since he is currently without a club.

Additionally, United hopes De Gea agrees to return on a short-term deal. While they acquired Altay Bayindir over the summer, he is relatively inexperienced in the Premier League. Therefore, the Red Devils are seeking another seasoned goalkeeper to provide cover for Onana and potentially compete with him.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.