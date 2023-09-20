David De Gea may be on the verge of a comeback to the field with Spanish side Real Betis. Manchester United released its iconic goalkeeper at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Spaniard shocked fans with his departure from Manchester United after more than a decade of service. The 32-year-old experienced goalie had previously thrived in years when the Red Devils were not at their best.

However, he had visible trouble adapting to the expectations of Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager insists that his goalkeepers play out from the back. De Gea committed several costly blunders last season in the last year of his contract. Then, ten Hag started looking for a new starting goalkeeper.

Onana struggling in role to replace De Gea

United acquired Andre Onana from Inter for a reported $49 million. This was only weeks after David de Gea declared his departure from the club. In spite of this widespread praise, the Cameroon international is off to a lackluster start at Old Trafford

On the other hand, despite his impressive resume, De Gea has been unable to find a club. After 545 games with United, the Spanish international kept 190 clean sheets and was awarded the Premier League’s Golden Glove trophy.

Since departing Old Trafford, the 32-year-old keeper has reportedly turned down many offers. Among those proposals were transfers to European powerhouses Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, both of which ultimately fell through.

Real Betis plots move for de Gea

But it seems like he is getting ready to return to the game now. Fichajes, a Spanish media site, reports that Real Betis may provide the 32-year-old a way back into the Spanish La Liga.

Following Betis’ failed negotiations to sign former Manchester City ace Claudio Bravo, they now have a significant advantage. The Basque side is said to have made De Gea a contract offer, and the goalkeeper is considering it after rejecting offers from other clubs.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Focus Images