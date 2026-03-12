UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea’s Pedro Neto after ball-boy incident vs. PSG: What sanctions could he face?

Pedro Neto found himself at the center of controversy during Chelsea‘s UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, after the forward pushed a ball-boy while attempting to retrieve the ball and restart play, sparking a brief altercation between the two sides. In the aftermath, UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Chelsea star, putting his availability for the second leg in serious jeopardy.

PSG hosted Chelsea at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday in the first leg of the Round of 16, with the home side running out comfortable 5-2 winners. The flashpoint came in the 90th-plus-first minute, with the score still 4-2, when a ball rolled to the sideline for a Chelsea throw-in. With a ball-boy holding a spare ball and showing no willingness to hand it to the away side, Neto stepped in and pushed the youngster, sending him to the ground.

The incident sparked a brief confrontation, with PSG players immediately surrounding Neto over his actions, while referee Alejandro Hernández opted not to book the Portuguese forward. After the final whistle, Neto addressed the incident in an interview with TNT Sports:

“I want to come out and say the situation that happened on the pitch, I want to apologise to the ball boy. I already spoke with him, the emotions of the game with us losing, I want to pick up the ball, and I gave him a little push. I saw that I hurt him and straight away I apologised, I am not like this. I gave him my shirt as well. He was happy that I gave him the shirt and said sorry like, 35 times.“

Despite the apology, and despite neither the referee nor VAR intervening to issue a sanction on the night, UEFA has decided to step in and open disciplinary proceedings against the Chelsea forward. No decision has been reached yet, with a ruling expected in the coming days.

Could Neto miss the second leg against PSG?

With 42 appearances, 10 goals and six assists to his name this season, Pedro Neto is one of Chelsea’s most important players, and with the Blues needing to overturn a three-goal deficit at Stamford Bridge, losing him for the Champions League game would be a significant blow. That said, at first glance, the likely severity of any UEFA sanction may not be as harsh as it could have been.

In their statement, UEFA confirmed that proceedings have been opened for “unsporting behaviour,” a classification that already limits the potential punishment. Had the incident been framed as “assaulting another player or another person present at the match,” Neto could have faced a three-match ban.

Under Article 15 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, which covers misconduct of players and officials, the standard sanction for unsporting conduct is a suspension of one competition match or a specified period. While UEFA noted that its disciplinary bodies “will take a decision on this case in due course,” the prospect of Neto being ruled out of the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, March 17, is looking increasingly likely.

