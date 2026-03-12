Barcelona face an uncertain path to sign a striker as Lamine Yamal’s team reportedly settles a limit price tag

Along the 2025-26 season, Barcelona have had several problems in the scoring side, leaving Robert Lewandowski’s future in doubt. While Ferran Torres seemed to impress, he has decreased his impact. In light of this, they have supposedly decided to chase a world-class striker to reinforce Lamine Yamal. Nonetheless, the Blaugranas have reportedly settled a limit price tag, creating a difficult path ahead the next season.

According to Fernando Polo in Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugranas have decided to set a €100 million limit to pursue a world-class striker. While they are satisfied with Julian Álvarez’s statements, they will not exceed their limit to chase him. Nonetheless, Barcelona are still interested in his signing, but the Argentine will need to pressure Atlético Madrid to allow his departure towards Hansi Flick’s side.

While Julián Álvarez opened the door to a summer exit, Atlético Madrid are not open to letting him join FC Barcelona under any circumstances, reports Luis Miguel Sanz in Diario Sport. Nevertheless, they would be open to letting him move to the Premier League, where Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC are pursuing his signing. Because of this, the Blaugranas could depend only on pressure from Julián, complicating his arrival.

Barcelona miss out on possible signing of Haaland and Kane

Faced with the difficulty of securing the arrival of Julián Álvarez, Barcelona have decided to keep several alternatives open. Due to his contractual situation, they have reportedly shown interest in Dusan Vlahovic. However, the Serbian’s arrival is not a priority, bringing him closer to a possible renewal with Juventus. In addition to this, they are losing out on the possible arrival of Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, their main targets.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick speaking to Lamine Yamal.

According to Max Eberl, sporting director of Bayern Munich, via The Independent, Harry Kane is close to renewing his contract until 2028 or 2029, ruling out his arrival to the Blaugranas. Because of this, Erling Haaland emerged as the ideal name for coach Hansi Flick, with rumors of a negotiation for a preferential purchase reaching presidential candidate Victor Font. Nevertheless, the Norwegian’s agent has ruled out this possibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Barcelona reportedly pursue Bundesliga star in free-agent race with Premier League club

“I have said many times that we have a lot of respect and admiration for FC Barcelona, but there has been no contact, neither with Erling Haaland nor with the board of FC Barcelona, regarding possible signings… In addition, since the player renewed his contract a few months ago, he is very happy at Manchester City… we really have nothing to discuss about a transfer,” revealed Rafaela Pimienta, via El Chiringuito TV.

Barcelona’s Hansi Flick faces uncertainty in the striker spot

While Ferran Torres seemed to emerge as the ideal solution for FC Barcelona, the Spaniard has once again been inconsistent, leading the front office to reconsider their options. While Julián Álvarez appears to be the only ideal option, the tough negotiations with Atlético Madrid could complicate his arrival. In addition, the Blaugranas do not seem to have found another target, as Omar Marmoush and Dušan Vlahović do not fully convince.

Amid this uncertainty, Robert Lewandowski’s renewal emerges as a strong possibility, as he is open to taking on a secondary role and reduce his salary income, reports Diario Sport. Although he is no longer in his prime, the Pole continues to guarantee goals season after season. Nevertheless, coach Hansi Flick is reportedly seeking a young, world-class striker, creating uncertainty ahead of next season.

Advertisement