UEFA officially takes provisional action on Vinicius Jr.’s complaint against Gianluca Prestianni ahead of the Real Madrid vs. Benfica match.

Although Real Madrid secured the victory in the first leg, the result quickly became secondary. Vinicius Jr.’s complaint of racial discrimination against Benfica star Gianluca Prestianni turned into the main topic of debate, becoming a heated issue ahead of the Champions League playoff return leg. Seeking to prevent tensions from escalating further, UEFA has decided to implement a temporary measure to avoid the situation spiraling out of control.

“…the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) today decided to provisionally suspend Mr.Gianluca Prestianni for the next (1) UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible for the prima facie violation of Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) related to a discriminatory behaviour,” UEFA stated.

With this temporary measure from UEFA, SL Benfica head coach José Mourinho will be forced to deploy Dodi Lukebakio on the right wing; however, the governing body has clarified that this is not a final decision and will not interfere with the ongoing investigation, which could take several more days, though it does help prevent further tense incidents inside the Real Madrid‘s stadium and avoid escalating an already delicate situation.

Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni may face major UEFA punishment

While Vinicius Jr. has remained firm in claiming he heard racial discrimination, Gianluca Prestianni has denied the accusations, maintaining his innocence on social media. In addition, SL Benfica have publicly backed the Argentine with a solid statement, leaving clear that there is a campaign against him. However, if found guilty, the 20-year-old star could face a significant sanction in the UEFA Champions League.

According to Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Code, any person or entity that insults the dignity of an individual or group on the basis of skin color, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender, or sexual orientation may face a sanction of at least 10 matches, and could also receive a suspension for a specified period. For that reason, Gianluca Prestianni could be exposed to a punishment that significantly alters his career trajectory, as such as limiting future opportunities.

UEFA could face a difficult path in proving racial discrimination by Gianluca Prestianni against Vinicius Jr. After allegedly covering his mouth, there is currently no video or audio evidence demonstrating racist remarks from the Argentine. In addition, testimonies from Real Madrid players may depend on their proximity to the incident, while SL Benfica assert that no one could have heard anything due to their distance from the situation.