Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni delivers another response to racism allegations from Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid is challenged by Gianluca Prestianni of SL Benfica.
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid is challenged by Gianluca Prestianni of SL Benfica.

Following their emphatic victory in the previous Champions League match, Benfica arrived with high ambitions of defeating Real Madrid. However, they were beaten by a stunning goal from Vinicius Jr., who later reported alleged racist acts by Gianluca Prestianni. While UEFA has already taken action on the matter, the Argentine remains firm in his innocence, issuing a strong response on social media.

If so many people claim that I supposedly made a racist comment toward Vinícius Júnior, why didn’t anyone else react? Accusing someone of something serious is not right, especially when it isn’t true… Everyone is pointing the finger at me just because I covered my mouth with my shirt, when they know that all football players cover their mouths to talk. Don’t try to make things up anymore,” Gianluca Prestianni said, via X.

In line with the Argentine’s statements, Benfica have decided to unconditionally support their player: Sport Lisboa e Benfica reiterates its full support and belief in the version presented by Gianluca Prestianni… the team regrets the smear campaign targeting the player.” Additionally, they have uploaded several videos to demonstrate that no other Real Madrid player could have heard the conversation between Prestianni and Vinicius, denying Mbappe’s version.

Although UEFA has decided that the Ethics and Discipline Inspector will investigate Gianluca Prestianni, he could still be available for the second leg between Real Madrid and Benfica. According to SkySports, the investigation could take more than a few days, meaning the Argentine could be part of the squad if coach José Mourinho considers it appropriate. However, he could end up being suspended for more than 10 matches if found guilty.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Gianluca Prestianni’s performances continue to struggle at Benfica

After his arrival from Vélez Sarsfield as a highly touted young prospect, Gianluca Prestianni set high expectations among Benfica fans, who anticipated a strong performance. In his first season, he scored just two goals and provided three assists in 19 matches. Rather than improving, he has managed only two goals and two assists in 30 matches this season, leaving supporters disappointed with his overall impact.

Kylian Mbappé condemns Prestianni as UEFA opens probe into incident with Vinicius Junior in Champions League

Kylian Mbappé condemns Prestianni as UEFA opens probe into incident with Vinicius Junior in Champions League

Given this situation, coach José Mourinho might consider keeping Prestianni on the bench in favor of Dodi Lukébakio. Beyond just his underwhelming performance, his altercation with Vinicius Jr. could disrupt the team’s balance, potentially detrimental during matches. At just 20 years old, he faces a significant challenge to solidify his position in the starting lineup as he contends with a faction of fans who are increasingly critical of his continued presence in the team.

