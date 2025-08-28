Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Comments

UEFA Champions League prize money: How much will the 2025–26 European champions earn?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

UEFA Champions League logo.
© Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesUEFA Champions League logo.

On Thursday, the league phase draw for the UEFA Champions League took place, setting up the initial matchups for giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich — all of whom will be competing for a massive prize.

In addition to the sporting prestige, a massive amount of money is at stake. Across the 36 teams participating in the Champions League, UEFA will distribute a total of €2.47 billion (more than $2.88 billion), allocated based on each club’s performance throughout the different stages of the tournament.

Just for participating, each team will receive €18.6 million. On top of that, there are performance-based bonuses during the league phase: each win is worth an additional €2.1 million, while each draw earns €0.7 million.

At the conclusion of the eight games each team will play in the league phase, a final standings table will determine additional payouts. Depending on where a club finishes, it will receive an extra sum ranging from €0.7 million to €10 million.

PSG are the reigning Champions League winners.

PSG are the reigning Champions League winners.

Champions League knockout stage prize money

Out of the 36 teams in the Champions League league phase, the top 8 in the final standings will advance directly to the round of 16. The bottom 8 will be eliminated, while the 16 teams in the middle positions will face off in head-to-head matchups to determine the remaining 8 spots in the knockout round.

Advertisement
UEFA confirms major shake-up for Champions League 2025-2026 final

see also

UEFA confirms major shake-up for Champions League 2025-2026 final

Reaching the round of 16 comes with a reward of €11 million, which increases progressively with each stage. Advancing to the quarterfinals is worth €12.5 million, the semifinals €15 million, and the final €18.5 million. The team that wins the title will earn an additional €25 million bonus.

How much will the Champions League winner earn in total?

Adding up all performance-related bonuses and rewards for advancing through each round results in a massive sum. The club that wins the 2025–26 Champions League could earn up to €127 million (approximately $148 million).

Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

However, that amount can increase significantly if the champion is one of Europe’s elite clubs. That’s because, starting last year with the introduction of the tournament’s new format, a component called the “value pillar” was added — a coefficient that measures a club’s influence in the television market and grants extra funds accordingly.

Advertisement

As a result, a perfect run in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League — featuring strong results in the league phase and a deep push through the knockout rounds — could earn one of Europe’s biggest clubs close to €200 million.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
UEFA confirms major shake-up for Champions League 2025-2026 final

UEFA confirms major shake-up for Champions League 2025-2026 final

Fans will benefit directly from UEFA’s new plan. An earlier start means easier travel, better public transport options, and safer returns home. Supporters’ groups have welcomed the move, calling it a “practical improvement that puts fans first.”

Less than 300 days to World Cup 2026: Coaches call to exclude European National Team from qualification

Less than 300 days to World Cup 2026: Coaches call to exclude European National Team from qualification

With Portugal crowned Nations League champions, the spotlight now shifts to the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Barcelona’s Camp Nou countdown begins: Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford brace for UEFA’s deadline

Barcelona’s Camp Nou countdown begins: Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford brace for UEFA’s deadline

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford, some of Europe’s most electrifying stars, are on high alert as UEFA has confirmed a critical Champions League deadline for Barcelona’s return to its historic home, the Spotify Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi heads on U.S. tour with Argentina: Dates, cities, and what to expect from the Inter Miami icon

Lionel Messi heads on U.S. tour with Argentina: Dates, cities, and what to expect from the Inter Miami icon

It will be Argentina’s first return to American soil since the 2024 Copa América final in Miami, where Lionel Messi led the Albiceleste to the title over Colombia.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo