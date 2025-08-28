Trending topics:
Lionel Messi shares honest admission about nearing Argentina retirement as World Cup qualifiers approach

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
Lionel Messi of Argentina.

At 38, Lionel Messi knows his career as a professional footballer is approaching its end. Still, he faces major challenges ahead — both at the club and international levels. As he prepares to join Argentina’s training camp ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, the forward spoke candidly about what lies ahead.

Moments after Inter Miami defeated Orlando City 3-1 to secure a spot in the Leagues Cup final, Messi gave an interview to Apple TV in which he addressed the upcoming match against Venezuela in Buenos Aires — a game that will likely mark his final official appearance on Argentine soil.

“Yes, it’s going to be special,” Leo acknowledged, confirming ongoing speculation. It’s going to be a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier. I don’t know if there’ll be a friendly afterward, but yes, it’s a very special game.”

Given the significance of the occasion, the forward explained that he will be joined at River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 4 by his closest loved ones. My family will be there — my wife, my kids, my parents, my siblings, and my wife’s family,” said Lionel. We’re going to live it that way. I don’t know what will happen afterward, but that’s the plan.

Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar 2022.

Messi’s records in World Cup qualifiers

In 2026, Lionel Messi will complete his sixth World Cup cycle with Argentina. He made his official debut with the national team in 2005 and played in three World Cup qualifiers ahead of Germany 2006. From that point on, he’s been a key part of Argentina’s road to every World Cup since.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina confirm final 2025 schedule with USA tour on the list

see also

Lionel Messi’s Argentina confirm final 2025 schedule with USA tour on the list

Thanks to that consistency, Messi is now the second-most-capped player in the history of South American qualifiers. With 71 appearances, he trails only Ecuador’s Ivan Hurtado by one, meaning that if he plays against Venezuela and Ecuador in September, Leo will break the all-time record.

But that’s not all. The Argentine star is also the top scorer in the history of the tournament, with 34 goals. His Inter Miami teammate, Luis Suarez, is second with 29 goals for Uruguay. Bolivia’s Marcelo Moreno Martins is third with 22, and Argentina’s Hernan Crespo and Chile’s Alexis Sanchez round out the top five with 19 goals.

What’s at stake in the South American qualifiers

With two games left to play, three South American teams have already clinched spots in the 2026 World Cup: Argentina, Ecuador, and Brazil. Two others — Uruguay and Paraguay — are on the verge of qualifying, needing just one point from the final six available. Colombia have a strong chance of securing the last direct qualification spot.

The biggest battle is for seventh place — which offers a chance to compete in an intercontinental playoff. Venezuela currently hold that spot, with Bolivia just one point behind. Peru, six points back, remain mathematically alive but are unlikely to stay in the race.

