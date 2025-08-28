UEFA confirms major shake-up for Champions League 2025-2026 final

UEFA has officially announced a major scheduling change for the UEFA Champions League final, starting with the 2026 edition in Budapest. For the first time in modern history, the final will no longer begin at 21:00 CET.

Instead, the kick-off will be moved forward three hours to 18:00 CET, a decision aimed at transforming the fan experience and boosting the global reach of the event.

This adjustment represents one of the most significant shifts in the competition’s recent history. While the Saturday evening final has been the standard since 2010, UEFA believes the earlier start will mark a new era for its flagship competition.

Why the change?

According to UEFA, the decision is designed to optimize matchday logistics and accessibility for everyone involved—from fans inside the stadium to millions watching around the world. By starting earlier, UEFA hopes to:

Make the final more family-friendly , encouraging parents to bring children to the biggest game of the season.

, encouraging parents to bring children to the biggest game of the season. Improve public transportation options after the match, allowing traveling supporters to return home more conveniently and safely.

after the match, allowing traveling supporters to return home more conveniently and safely. Boost the economic impact on host cities, as fans will have more time to celebrate and spend locally after the match ends.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin emphasized that this shift puts the supporter experience at the heart of the organization’s planning. “The UEFA Champions League final is the highlight of the football season, and the new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive, and impactful,” Čeferin explained.

Fans’ groups welcome the move

The decision has been warmly received by fan organizations. Ronan Evain, Executive Director for Football Supporters Europe, praised UEFA’s willingness to adapt to the needs of supporters:

“This is a welcome step forward for match-going fans that we very much support. An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics,” he said.

Evain also noted that the change builds on years of collaboration between supporters’ groups and UEFA to improve conditions at club finals, including transport, accessibility, and the overall atmosphere.

Global broadcasting impact

The earlier time slot is also a strategic play for the competition’s global appeal. With 18:00 CET aligning more favorably with prime-time hours in several key markets, UEFA expects to capture a larger worldwide audience, particularly among younger fans who may have been excluded by the late-night finish.

For broadcasters and digital platforms, this shift offers a broader window to maximize viewership, advertising, and engagement across multiple time zones.

A new chapter for the Champions League

The Champions League final has long been the ultimate showcase of European club soccer. Since moving to Saturday in 2010, the event has consistently grown in scale and prestige. Now, with the kick-off change set for Budapest in 2026, UEFA is signaling that it is ready to adapt to the evolving needs of modern football—both inside the stadium and around the globe.

The move to an earlier, family-friendly final could redefine how the sport’s most-watched club game is experienced. For supporters, host cities, and international audiences alike, the 2026 final will mark the beginning of a new era for the Champions League.