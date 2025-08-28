Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

UEFA confirms major shake-up for Champions League 2025-2026 final

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The new kick-off time also aligns with prime broadcasting hours worldwide.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesThe new kick-off time also aligns with prime broadcasting hours worldwide.

UEFA has officially announced a major scheduling change for the UEFA Champions League final, starting with the 2026 edition in Budapest. For the first time in modern history, the final will no longer begin at 21:00 CET.

Instead, the kick-off will be moved forward three hours to 18:00 CET, a decision aimed at transforming the fan experience and boosting the global reach of the event.

This adjustment represents one of the most significant shifts in the competition’s recent history. While the Saturday evening final has been the standard since 2010, UEFA believes the earlier start will mark a new era for its flagship competition.

Why the change?

According to UEFA, the decision is designed to optimize matchday logistics and accessibility for everyone involved—from fans inside the stadium to millions watching around the world. By starting earlier, UEFA hopes to:

  • Make the final more family-friendly, encouraging parents to bring children to the biggest game of the season.
  • Improve public transportation options after the match, allowing traveling supporters to return home more conveniently and safely.
  • Boost the economic impact on host cities, as fans will have more time to celebrate and spend locally after the match ends.
Advertisement

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin emphasized that this shift puts the supporter experience at the heart of the organization’s planning. “The UEFA Champions League final is the highlight of the football season, and the new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive, and impactful,” Čeferin explained.

How to watch UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Draw in the USA: Live Stream and TV

see also

How to watch UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Draw in the USA: Live Stream and TV

Fans’ groups welcome the move

The decision has been warmly received by fan organizations. Ronan Evain, Executive Director for Football Supporters Europe, praised UEFA’s willingness to adapt to the needs of supporters:

“This is a welcome step forward for match-going fans that we very much support. An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics,” he said.

Advertisement

Evain also noted that the change builds on years of collaboration between supporters’ groups and UEFA to improve conditions at club finals, including transport, accessibility, and the overall atmosphere.

Global broadcasting impact

The earlier time slot is also a strategic play for the competition’s global appeal. With 18:00 CET aligning more favorably with prime-time hours in several key markets, UEFA expects to capture a larger worldwide audience, particularly among younger fans who may have been excluded by the late-night finish.

For broadcasters and digital platforms, this shift offers a broader window to maximize viewership, advertising, and engagement across multiple time zones.

Advertisement

A new chapter for the Champions League

The Champions League final has long been the ultimate showcase of European club soccer. Since moving to Saturday in 2010, the event has consistently grown in scale and prestige. Now, with the kick-off change set for Budapest in 2026, UEFA is signaling that it is ready to adapt to the evolving needs of modern football—both inside the stadium and around the globe.

The move to an earlier, family-friendly final could redefine how the sport’s most-watched club game is experienced. For supporters, host cities, and international audiences alike, the 2026 final will mark the beginning of a new era for the Champions League.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
UEFA Champions League prize money: How much will the 2025–26 European champions earn?

UEFA Champions League prize money: How much will the 2025–26 European champions earn?

The UEFA Champions League is about to enter its most crucial stage, and Europe's top clubs are eager to claim a staggering financial reward.

Less than 300 days to World Cup 2026: Coaches call to exclude European National Team from qualification

Less than 300 days to World Cup 2026: Coaches call to exclude European National Team from qualification

With Portugal crowned Nations League champions, the spotlight now shifts to the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Barcelona’s Camp Nou countdown begins: Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford brace for UEFA’s deadline

Barcelona’s Camp Nou countdown begins: Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford brace for UEFA’s deadline

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford, some of Europe’s most electrifying stars, are on high alert as UEFA has confirmed a critical Champions League deadline for Barcelona’s return to its historic home, the Spotify Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi heads on U.S. tour with Argentina: Dates, cities, and what to expect from the Inter Miami icon

Lionel Messi heads on U.S. tour with Argentina: Dates, cities, and what to expect from the Inter Miami icon

It will be Argentina’s first return to American soil since the 2024 Copa América final in Miami, where Lionel Messi led the Albiceleste to the title over Colombia.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo