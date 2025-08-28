Champions League draw: Real Madrid vs Manchester City and other key matchups for the 2025–26 edition

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League will be unlike any other in history. With the brand-new format, fans can expect more matches, more drama, and more opportunities for Europe’s top clubs to collide.

This year’s edition will feature an expanded league phase, meaning every team will face a wider variety of opponents. Like Barcelona that will face Chelsea or the last champion PSG. Or Real Madrid facing Liverpool and Manchester City.

Here are some of the most eye-catching clashes that will headline the group stage:

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea

PSG vs. Bayern Munich

Chelsea vs. Barcelona

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool

Atlético Madrid vs. Inter Milan

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid

Barcelona vs. PSG

PSG vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Juventus

How the new 2025-26 Champions League format works

2025-26 season will be the second time adopting a Swiss-style league phase. Instead of eight groups of four, all 36 participating clubs will be placed in a single league table.

Each team will play eight matches against eight different opponents—four at home and four away—determined by seeding and the draw process. This guarantees a wider variety of matchups, meaning fans will see Europe’s biggest clubs face off more often, even in the early rounds.

After all eight games are completed, the top eight teams in the league table will automatically qualify for the round of 16. Clubs ranked 9th to 24th will enter a two-legged play-off to determine who joins them in the knockout stage. Teams finishing 25th or lower will be eliminated from European competition altogether.

This system ensures that every match matters, adding more tension and excitement from the start of the campaign. With more clashes between elite clubs and a broader schedule, UEFA expects the competition to become even more competitive and globally appealing.