Champions League
Champions League draw: Real Madrid vs Manchester City and other key matchups for the 2025–26 edition

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

With Europe’s top clubs set to collide, the new league phase guarantees high-stakes matches every week. These early fixtures could shape the road to the knockout stages.
The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League will be unlike any other in history. With the brand-new format, fans can expect more matches, more drama, and more opportunities for Europe’s top clubs to collide.

This year’s edition will feature an expanded league phase, meaning every team will face a wider variety of opponents. Like Barcelona that will face Chelsea or the last champion PSG. Or Real Madrid facing Liverpool and Manchester City.

Here are some of the most eye-catching clashes that will headline the group stage:

  • Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea
  • PSG vs. Bayern Munich
  • Chelsea vs. Barcelona
  • Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
  • Liverpool vs. Real Madrid
  • Inter Milan vs. Liverpool
  • Atlético Madrid vs. Inter Milan
  • Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund
  • Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid
  • Barcelona vs. PSG
  • PSG vs. Tottenham Hotspur
  • Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid
  • Real Madrid vs. Juventus

How the new 2025-26 Champions League format works

2025-26 season will be the second time adopting a Swiss-style league phase. Instead of eight groups of four, all 36 participating clubs will be placed in a single league table.

Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Each team will play eight matches against eight different opponents—four at home and four away—determined by seeding and the draw process. This guarantees a wider variety of matchups, meaning fans will see Europe’s biggest clubs face off more often, even in the early rounds.

UEFA confirms major shake-up for Champions League 2025-2026 final

After all eight games are completed, the top eight teams in the league table will automatically qualify for the round of 16. Clubs ranked 9th to 24th will enter a two-legged play-off to determine who joins them in the knockout stage. Teams finishing 25th or lower will be eliminated from European competition altogether.

This system ensures that every match matters, adding more tension and excitement from the start of the campaign. With more clashes between elite clubs and a broader schedule, UEFA expects the competition to become even more competitive and globally appealing.

