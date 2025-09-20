Two decades after incident with Marco Materazzi: Could Zidane return at 2026 FIFA World Cup – But not with France?

Two decades have passed since Zinedine Zidane’s infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in Berlin, one of the most dramatic finales in World Cup history. The name Zidane remains etched in soccer folklore, synonymous with genius, artistry, and controversy. Now, remarkably, the Zidane name could return to the World Cup spotlight in 2026. This time, however, it might not be the legendary playmaker himself, but his son, Luca Zidane, who steps onto soccer’s grandest stage.

The twist? Luca will not be wearing the colors of France, but those of Algeria. His decision to switch allegiances has stunned many and rekindled discussion of the Zidane legacy.

Born near Marseille, Luca Zidane grew up in the shadows of his father’s colossal achievements. From the age of six, he was part of the Real Madrid academy, developing his craft as a goalkeeper while surrounded by expectations few could ever meet. He eventually made 49 appearances for Castilla and featured twice for Real Madrid’s senior side between 2017 and 2019.

Loan spells and transfers followed. Luca represented Racing Santander and Rayo Vallecano before settling into life in the Spanish second division. At Eibar, he earned 73 league appearances before moving to Granada in July 2024. Today, at 27 years old, he finds himself chasing a dream that once seemed beyond reach.

Luca Zidane during his time at Real Madrid

From France to Algeria: Bold switch

Having represented France at youth levels, including Under-20, Luca seemed destined to pursue his career with Les Bleus. But the rise of Mike Maignan and the depth of France’s goalkeeping pool made that path nearly impossible.

So, Luca turned back to his roots. His paternal grandparents hail from Algeria, and FIFA has now approved his official switch of allegiance. The Algerian Soccer Federation confirmed the news with pride: “FIFA officially granted goalkeeper Luca Zinedine Zidane authorisation to represent the Algerian national team.” Algeria’s national team welcomed him warmly on social media, posting: “Luca Zinedine Zidane. New #DesertWarrior. Welcome.”

How Zidane could feature in 2026 World Cup

Algeria sits at the top of its qualifying group, four points clear of second-placed Uganda. With the 2026 World Cup being held across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the North African side is well-positioned to secure its spot. The team has already qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and is building momentum.

Competition for the goalkeeper spot is fierce, with Alexis Guendouz recently starting in qualifiers against Botswana and Guinea. Yet Luca’s arrival adds another layer of intrigue, offering both experience and a famous name that could inspire confidence.

The possibility of Luca Zidane playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is no longer far-fetched. With Algeria needing just one more step to confirm qualification, the Granada goalkeeper has a genuine chance to be part of the squad.