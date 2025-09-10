Report: Real Madrid legend tipped to succeed Didier Deschamps as Kylian Mbappé’s France coach after 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappé has already begun his march toward the 2026 World Cup in UEFA qualifying, in what is widely expected to be Didier Deschamps’ final tournament in charge of France. With the French Football Federation already weighing potential successors, reports suggest a Real Madrid legend is in line to take over once Deschamps steps aside.

Back in January, Deschamps made it clear that his time with Les Bleus is nearing its end. “I’ve been here since 2012 and will remain until 2026 and the next World Cup, but it will end there because it has to. In my mind, it’s clear. 2026, it’s fine. You never want something good to end, but you have to know when to stop,” Deschamps told TF1.

So far, France has started qualification strongly for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, winning both of their opening matches. Meanwhile, Mbappé has continued to climb the scoring charts, surpassing Thierry Henry to become the nation’s second all-time leading scorer. Looking ahead, a familiar face at the Santiago Bernabéu could soon be leading the national team from the touchline.

According to L’Equipe, Zinedine Zidane has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Deschamps as head coach. The French outlet reported that the Real Madrid icon, who has not managed since leaving the club in 2021, “is available to succeed Didier Deschamps after the World Cup, patiently waiting for the right moment.”

Former French football player Zinedine Zidane arrives on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.

Zidane’s second spell in charge of Real Madrid, from 2019 to 2021, fell short of the success of his historic first tenure. Since then, he has been linked to high-profile jobs at Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Manchester United, but reports suggest Zidane has only two roles in mind: a return to Madrid, or the chance to lead the French national team.

L’Equipe also notes that intermediaries are already helping to facilitate discussions with French Federation president Philippe Diallo, while several players have openly expressed their desire to work under Zidane. France, however, is already entering a transitional phase, with Antoine Griezmann among the key figures who have stepped away from the squad.

Deschamps and the end of an era with Les Bleus

A member of France’s first-ever World Cup–winning squad in 1998, Deschamps took over in 2012 at a time when the national team was still reeling from its disastrous group-stage exit at the 2010 tournament. Under his guidance, Les Bleus slowly built what many now call a golden era.

With a new generation of talent, France reached the Euro 2016 final, falling to Portugal, before lifting the World Cup in 2018 and the UEFA Nations League in 2021. Deschamps also led the team to another World Cup final in 2022, where they narrowly fell to Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Now, as he prepares to close his chapter in 2026, Deschamps will aim to cement his legacy with one final run at the top.

