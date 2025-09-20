Better than Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Ousmane Dembele: Christian Pulisic wins Milan fans’ hearts once again by outperforming elite list in stunning stat

When the debate turns to the world’s most creative footballers, names like Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembele, and Christian Pulisic inevitably come up. This season, however, a surprising twist has emerged: the Milan winger is outperforming some of the biggest global icons in a crucial metric — one that highlights his growing influence in Serie A and beyond.

Since joining the Rossoneri, Pulisic has shown flashes of brilliance, but this season marks a new level of impact. In Serie A, he sits fifth in the overall tally with eight chances created, but raw numbers alone don’t tell the full story. His efficiency per match has separated him from the competition.

According to the data, “Chances created per 90: 5.60.” That places Pulisic firmly at the top across all five major European leagues. In Italy, Inter’s Federico Dimarco (5.10 per 90) and Lazio’s Nicolo Rovella (5.20 per 90) are the closest challengers, yet both trail behind the American. Even seasoned playmakers like his teammate, Luka Modric (3.20 per 90) and Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere (2.90 per 90) fall short of Pulisic’s creative explosion.

In Spain, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe lead the way with 14 total chances created each, showcasing their importance to Real Madrid. Their efficiency, however, lags behind. Güler averages 3.90 per 90, while Mbappe sits at 3.50 — numbers that, while strong, remain well below Pulisic’s 5.60. Villarreal’s Nicolas Pepe has also impressed (3.70 per 90), but again, the Milan star’s consistency makes his output stand apart.

Serie A stats

In France, the workload is spread more evenly. Mason Greenwood and Adrien Thomasson top the total charts with 12 chances apiece, while Ousmane Dembele adds flair for PSG with an eye-catching 4.50 per 90. Still, even Dembele’s form leaves him a full chance per game behind Pulisic’s pace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ligue 1 and La Liga stats

What about the Premier League and Bundesliga?

Across the English Channel, Bruno Fernandes leads the pack with 14 total chances, averaging 3.50 per 90. Jack Grealish (3.10) and James Ward-Prowse (2.80) also contribute significantly, but again, neither approaches Pulisic’s staggering figures.

Premier League and Bundesliga stats

Advertisement

Advertisement

Germany’s leaders are no less impressive. Maximilian Arnold has crafted 11 chances (3.70 per 90), while Harry Kane and Robin Hack both average 3.80. Joshua Kimmich, reliable as ever, contributes 3.30. These numbers reflect balance and quality, but once more, none of them threaten Pulisic’s lofty standard.