They say records are there to be broken, just as Cristiano Ronaldo broke a longstanding goal-scoring record at the international level. Some sporting achievements, like this one of Ronaldo, may be too enormous to surpass.

For Ronaldo, netting 133 times in international fixtures was not terrifying enough. This figure remains a work in progress, as the Al-Nassr superstar insists on remaining active for his country. Despite his age, his recent appearance against Poland in the UEFA Nations League shows his tenacity. He scored yet again for his country, thus extending his stupendous record.

In September 2021, the Portuguese forward overtook Ali Daei’s record by scoring a late goal against the Republic of Ireland. Some may have thought he would finally take his foot off the pedal after completing this historic achievement. He was already 36 at the time. However, a swift denial came seven minutes later. The iconic star bagged yet another, signaling his insatiable appetite for goals.

Ageless Athlete

While the current version of CR7 might be a far cry from the GOAT contender who terrorized the best defenses in Europe back in his heyday, Ronaldo might just be the most physically fit 39-year-old athlete you can find on the planet, continuing to defy Father Time as only he can, while brushing away all retirement talk.

Therefore, it’s not that hard to imagine the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward reaching 150 goals for Portugal before he calls it a day, especially if he takes part in next season’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which features a few encounters against lowly European nations who only serve as star-struck whipping boys for the big nations.

So, the question that poses itself: Will there ever be another phenomenal striker who manages to put Ronaldo’s record under threat?

Before even trying to answer this question, we must first emphasize the qualities that render the Portuguese veteran so unique on the worldwide stage.

Looking back at Ronaldo setting his goal-scoring record

The Madeira native’s archives include more than 900 career goals, identifying him as one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time, if not the absolute greatest.

Ronaldo cemented himself as the most menacing scorer of his generation thanks to an almost-perfect skillset that includes a devastating finish, neat technique, and incredible dribbling, in addition to an imposing physique and superb pace. And on top of it all, an unparalleled longevity and dedication.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner can net them all: From freekicks and long-range screamers to spot-kicks and tap-ins and everything in between. We are talking about a once-in-a-lifetime talent who possesses an elusive skillset that rendered him an absolute goal-machine.

Hence, the odds suggest fans are unlikely to see another player with these attributes combined anytime soon. But what about the current crop? Is there anyone who could pose a threat to Ronaldo’s record among active players? Here are four active players to usurp the Portuguese sensation’s crown.

Lionel Messi

We naturally begin with Ronaldo’s eternal rival. Like the Portuguese superstar, the Argentine legend is also refusing to rest on his laurels, as he remains active on the international level, albeit less committed than CR7.

With 109 goals to his name, the 37-year-old is not too far behind his great nemesis, and being two younger could prove to be a significant advantage in his favor.

Nevertheless, the World Cup qualifiers in South America are seldom a walk in the park, so cutting the deficit with Ronaldo will not be an easy mission if the latter remains active until 2026.

Kylian Mbappé

The Real Madrid superstar’s relationship with the French public might be at an all-time low now. A few brilliant performances should be enough to repair the bond.

The 25-year-old is only two strikes shy from the 50-goal landmark. The challenge is emulating the longevity of his idol, Ronaldo. Likewise, he must maintain his world-class form until the age of 35 and beyond. If those can happen, the Frenchman will stand a genuine chance of setting a record.

Harry Kane

The England captain has recently celebrated a century of international caps that saw him register 69 goals.

At the age of 31, Kane still has ample good years in the tank, but just how many remains the most elemental question.

The Bayern Munich star will be hoping to avoid injuries and remain active for as long as possible, but catching up with Ronaldo remains a tall order.

Erling Haaland

The Manchester City marksman is simply the most devastating striker of his current generation. He does not possess Ronaldo’s elegant touch and dribbles. However, he makes up for it with his sheer physical strength and unstoppable pace.

Haaland has already registered 34 goals in 37 caps. If he can maintain this rate, he might be the one to smash the Portuguese’s record. Yet, further success requires Norway to provide him with the same top-notch teammates he has at Manchester City.

PHOTOS: IMAGO