Cristiano Ronaldo, a name synonymous with greatness, is showing no signs of slowing down as he approaches his 40th birthday.

The Portuguese star has continued to defy age and expectations in the Saudi Pro League; even in the Kingdom, he remains a formidable force for Al-Nassr.

In the 2024-25 season opener against Al-Raed, the superstar once again demonstrated his exceptional skill. He netted a powerful header that not only gave his team the lead but also brought him closer to an incredible personal milestone—900 career goals.

Ronaldo‘s impact in the Saudi Pro League has been nothing short of spectacular since he joined the Riyadh side.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, the 39-year-old forward continues to lead by example; both in terms of performance and motivation.

In the season opener, Ronaldo’s header in the 34th minute marked his first goal of the new SPL campaign; extending his career tally to 898 goals.

This goal, like many others before it, showcased his extraordinary aerial ability and precision. These qualities have made him one of the greatest goalscorers in history.

The goal was not just another addition to his ever-growing list of achievements but also a crucial moment in the match.

It gave his squad the lead, although they were ultimately held to a draw. Despite the team’s mixed fortunes, Ronaldo’s individual brilliance was once again on full display, reinforcing his status as a key player in the league.

Chasing 900 goals: Historic milestone in sight

As the Portuguese inches closer to the 900-goal mark, the world watches with anticipation.

With just two more goals needed to reach this historic milestone, the question is not if, but when he will achieve it. His pursuit of this target is emblematic of his relentless drive and hunger for success, traits that have defined his illustrious career.

Many thought Ronaldo would follow Pepe into international retirement Many thought Ronaldo would follow Pepe into international retirement

In a recent interview on the Whoop podcast, the veteran spoke candidly about what continues to motivate him at this stage of his career.

“I feel proud to have this age and still compete at the highest level. It’s great and it gives me motivation to carry on. If you look at my career for the last 20 years, my level is high. If you are top for 20 years, it’s unbelievable. I do that and I continue to do that. For me, it’s a big achievement,” he said.

What’s Ronaldo’s next target?

Ronaldo’s comments reveal a deep sense of pride in his longevity and consistency, qualities that have allowed him to remain at the pinnacle of the sport for two decades.

His focus now is on short-term goals, with the immediate target being 900 goals. Beyond that, he has set his sights on an even more ambitious milestone—1,000 career goals.

“It’s going to be pretty tough, but it’s about seeing how I am mentally, my motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them? We’ll see, they are small stages. Until I get to 1,000, first I have to get to 900. I think I’ll get there,” Ronaldo added.

While individual records are a significant part of the Portuguese’s motivation, his hunger for team success remains undiminished.

Despite his personal achievements, Ronaldo has yet to lift a trophy with Al-Nassr since joining the club last January.

Last season, despite finishing as the top scorer, the club fell short in both the SPL and the Saudi King’s Cup, finishing as runners-up to their rivals, Al Hilal.

