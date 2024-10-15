Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brazil vs Peru on US television and via live streaming:

WHO Brazil vs Peru WHAT World Cup qualifier WHEN 8:45 PM ET / 5:45 PM PT • Tuesday, October 15, 2024 WHERE ViX Premium STREAM ViX Premium

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

If you want to watch Brazil vs Peru in all its glory and save a lot of money, the streaming service ViX Premium is the most affordable. Not only will ViX Premium show the game, but the price starts at only $4.99 monthly. That makes it the most affordable way to watch the game.

ViX Premium is run by TelevisaUnivision, the massive Spanish-language media network best known for its coverage of Liga MX, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Nations League, and many more premium competitions.

First launched in 2022, ViX – at its core – grants you access to over 65,000 hours and 100 channels. Building on top of that, ViX Premium features an incremental 10,000 hours of premium content and 7,000 hours from the top live soccer leagues worldwide.

One of the best parts about watching your favorite soccer games in Spanish-language is the incredible goal calls made by the announcers. And ViX Premium delivers with the excitement and passion from its crew of top-level commentators.

Photo credit: Imago