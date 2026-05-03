How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham in USA: 2025/26 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Aston Villa vs Tottenham WHAT English Premier League WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Sunday, May 3, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Aston Villa returns to Villa Park with their sights firmly set on securing a coveted Champions League spot. Unai Emery‘s side has been a force at home, transforming their stadium into a fortress where they have won 17 of 24 competitive matches this season. With an eight-point cushion over sixth place, the mission is clear: capitalize on their momentum and lock down a top-five finish in front of their home crowd.

For Tottenham, the stakes are dramatically different. Mired in a shocking relegation battle, Spurs travel to Birmingham with an urgent need for points. Despite their abysmal season, their away form has been a rare bright spot, ranking seventh in the league. A recent, hard-fought victory over Wolves snapped a long winless streak, but now they face a far more formidable opponent in a match that could define their fight for Premier League survival.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This fixture presents a stark contrast in season trajectories. Aston Villa, under the masterful guidance of Unai Emery, has been a model of consistency, challenging for European football’s elite competition. Conversely, Tottenham‘s campaign has been a stunning collapse, with Roberto De Zerbi‘s squad now desperately fighting to avoid a catastrophic drop to the Championship. Villa‘s organized and potent attack meets a Spurs side battling inconsistency and a crippling injury list.

The tactical battle will likely be decided on the flanks. Villa‘s primary strength lies in its blistering wing play, where Emery will instruct his players to isolate and overwhelm Tottenham‘s full-backs. This strategy directly targets one of Spurs‘ most significant defensive vulnerabilities. To counter, Tottenham must adopt an aggressive, high-pressure approach out of sheer necessity, but Villa‘s disciplined structure and home advantage should give them the upper hand in controlling the game’s tempo.

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Motivation could not be more polarized. While Villa is driven by the ambition of Champions League qualification, they have a comfortable lead and a Europa League semi-final to consider. For Tottenham, this is a matter of survival. Sitting two points from safety with only four matches remaining, every tackle, pass, and shot carries immense weight. The desperation of their situation demands a performance full of grit and determination.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Recent history heavily favors the home side, as Aston Villa has established clear dominance in this fixture. The Villans have won their last four consecutive matches against Tottenham across all competitions, showcasing a tactical and mental edge over their London rivals. The last time these two clubs shared the points was in a 2012 draw, underlining the decisive nature of their recent encounters.

Looking at the last five meetings, Aston Villa has won four, with Tottenham managing just a single victory. Goals have been a consistent feature, with both teams finding the net in four of those five clashes. The 2-1 scoreline has been particularly common, occurring three times, including in both of Villa‘s wins against Spurs earlier this season. Villa has demonstrated an ability to consistently breach the Tottenham defense.

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Statistically, this matchup promises offensive action. The last five head-to-head games have produced an average of 4.0 goals per game. Villa‘s attack has been particularly effective, scoring exactly two goals in each of their last four victories over Spurs. Furthermore, with Tottenham having failed to score in just four of 17 away games and Villa failing to score in only four of 17 home games, the data points toward another lively contest.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Tottenham arrives at Villa Park in the midst of a severe injury crisis, while Aston Villa manages more contained, yet still significant, fitness concerns. The visitors are missing a host of key players, forcing manager Roberto De Zerbi to field a heavily depleted squad for this critical relegation six-pointer.

Aston Villa‘s primary concerns are in midfield, with Boubacar Kamara out for the season and Amadou Onana a doubt for the match. This places extra responsibility on the returning John McGinn and his partners to control the center of the park against a desperate Spurs side. Unai Emery will need to manage his squad’s fitness carefully, with this game sandwiched between two crucial Europa League semi-final legs.

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Tottenham‘s injury list is extensive and has been a major factor in their downfall. The recent season-ending injuries to Xavi Simons and Dominic Solanke were devastating blows. They join a long-term absentee list that includes Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, and Mohammed Kudus, leaving De Zerbi with limited options to mount a survival bid.

Aston Villa Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Bogarde, Tielemans; McGinn, Barkley, Rogers; Watkins.

This is Emery‘s trusted formation, designed for balance and firepower. Ollie Watkins will lead the line, supported by the creative trio of McGinn, Barkley, and Rogers. With injuries in the holding midfield roles, the performance of Tielemans and Bogarde will be vital in shielding the defense and launching attacks.

Tottenham Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Bissouma; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison.

This lineup is a reflection of Spurs‘ injury woes. Richarlison is expected to spearhead the attack, relying on the pace and energy of Kolo Muani and Tel on the wings. The makeshift backline and midfield will face a severe test against one of the league’s most effective home teams.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham match on DirecTV Stream. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android, as well as on web browsers.

In addition to the Premier League, a subscription to DirecTV Stream gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can stream other leagues and tournaments, providing comprehensive coverage for any soccer fan.

The service is available for $69.99 per month. This plan offers access to all live sports content, including every match from the leagues it carries, as well as original programming and analysis shows.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

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