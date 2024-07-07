In a crushing 6-1 loss against FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami suffered their heaviest loss of the season.

With important players Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi unavailable, Miami had a tough test played in front of a sold-out 25,513 at TQL Stadium. Things worsened when Sergio Busquets was sent out in the 62nd minute, resulting in his side playing with 10 players.

But the game did not start disastrously for Tata Martino’s players. After Yuya Kubo opened the scoring for Cincinnati in the 10th minute, Serhiy Kryvtsov managed to level the score in the 21st minute; providing a glimmer of hope for the visitors. Nevertheless, this optimism was fleeting as Cincinnati wasted no time stepping up their offensive game.

They have proved once and for all why they are a formidable opponent in MLS.

Cincinnati showcased their offensive prowess in the first half, scoring four goals and effectively sealing Miami’s fate early on. Luca Orellano ran riot as a forward, assisting twice and creating numerous opportunities.

Luciano Acosta, a player poised to repeat as MLS MVP, scored in the 36th minute and provided two assists. This includes one for Pavel Bucha’s strike just two minutes later. Yamil Asad added another goal in the third minute of extra time, making it 4-1 by halftime.

The relentless pressure from Cincinnati continued in the second half. Kubo scored his second goal in the 57th minute, and Gerardo Valenzuela added a sixth goal in the 72nd minute. The match marked a record for the Orange and Blue, which equaled the highest number of goals scored in a single game since joining MLS in 2019. The last time they scored six goals was against San Jose Earthquakes on September 10, 2022.

Cincinnati took over Miami on top of Eastern Conference

Inter Miami were significantly weakened without Messi and Suarez, who were on international duty at the Copa America. Additionally, Jordi Alba was suspended due to yellow-card accumulation. These absences left Miami vulnerable, a situation exploited ruthlessly by Cincinnati.

As the game progressed, Miami’s fortunes worsened after Sergio Busquets’ dismissal in the 62nd minute for dissent. The former Spain international received two yellow cards in quick succession.

First, it was for arguing a foul called on Leonardo Campana and then for continued protesting. This dismissal, only the fourth of his career, left Miami with ten men and compounded their defensive woes.

With this victory, FC Cincinnati not only overtook Inter Miami in the Supporters’ Shield race but also made a strong statement to the rest of Major League Soccer. Cincinnati improved their record to 15-4-3, amassing 48 points to Miami’s 47. This win positioned them as the top team in the regular-season standings, a title they hold from their triumph in 2023.

What’s next for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino reflected on the defeat, acknowledging the superiority of their opponents. “We had a period early in the season where we were vulnerable in back, we started to fix that. But this game we reverted defensively to how we played early in the season. Our opponent was better than us,” Martino stated. He also expressed hope that the team would improve with a full roster available in the final part of the season.

The Herons face a challenging period ahead with Messi likely to miss the MLS match against Toronto FC on July 18 due to his participation in the Copa America semi-finals. However, the superstar’s mid-season return could bolster Miami’s chances in their upcoming games, including a crucial match against Chicago Fire on July 21.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Newscom World