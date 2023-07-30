According to reports, a shocking loan transfer of Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain for one year is apparently in the works.

The Frenchman has notified the reigning Ligue 1 champions that he does not want to prolong his stay at Parc de Princes beyond the expiration of his current contract next June.

Real Madrid have long been deemed to be Mbappe’s next destination, but they can’t afford to pay the astronomical transfer fee that PSG are demanding (over $257 million). Instead, they plan to sign him to a free-agent contract in the summer of 2024.

Consequently, PSG is willing to consider loaning him out for the next season in hopes of securing a loan fee for their prized player.

Mbappe’s mother to help facilitate Liverpool loan

Mbappe’s agent and mother, Fayza Lamari, is a Liverpool fan, according to The Mirror. She has reportedly urged the Reds to undertake an unexpected loan deal.

Al-Hilal, a team in the Saudi Pro League, offered the Frenchman a record transfer fee of $332.7 million to play for them for a single season, but he rejected the offer.

PSG allowed the Riyadh-based team to begin negotiations with Mbappe despite the fact that he had never shown any interest in joining the rapidly expanding Saudi league.

However, his decision to publicly express his desire to leave and then reject the Saudi offer has enraged the Ligue 1 champions. However, reports suggest that Liverpool has offered PSG a potential solution with a one-year loan deal that includes a substantial base fee

Not first time for him to be linked with reds

This deal would reportedly be a win-win for all parties involved: Liverpool get Mbappe out of Paris, PSG get cash, and the 24-year-old star can finally transfer to Madrid next season.

There have been speculations regarding a possible transfer to Liverpool before, so this isn’t the first time the superstar has been mentioned in that context.

As recently as last year, the French superstar acknowledged that he had previously had conversations with Liverpool, citing his mother’s fondness for the club as a factor in their past encounters.

“We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favorite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her! It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club”, he told the Telegraph last year.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire