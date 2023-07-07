Every story in the fascinating world of soccer is fascinating and holds the attention of fans across the globe. Such a show is provided by the current situation between Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain. This narrative has had all the makings of a daily soap opera. Suspense, rumors and a high-stakes tug-of-war for one of the brightest talents.

At the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign, tensions between Mbappé and PSG grew. There have been allegations that the Frenchman and the club’s leadership have had differences about the player’s alleged higher role at the club. Moreover, there has been an inability to adequately strengthen the squad.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s stated eagerness to make the 24-year-old their headline acquisition intensified this summer. This fueled speculation that the Spanish giants are keen on the young French forward. Now, PSG risks losing one of the world’s best players for nothing when his contract expires in June 2024.

PSG sure of Kylian Mbappé future amid Real Madrid interest

According to Sky Sports, the PSG hierarchy believes Kylian Mbappé has already agreed to join Real Madrid. That would be a free transfer next summer. A “shocked and disappointed” Nasser Al Khelaifi has conceded that “he can’t leave for free” after the French star informed the Qatari-owned club that he will not be renewing his contract next summer.

Although it is generally agreed that Mbappé will join Real Madrid soon, a standoff has developed between the two clubs due to long-standing disputes over the player and other concerns. The French champions are, meanwhile, insistent that Madrid pay their asking price.

The Whites’ president Florentino Perez, however, is unwilling to spend any transfer fee to get their long-time target. Following the surprise acquisition of Joselu as a short-term substitute for Karim Benzema before going all in on Mbappé next summer, the Spanish club recently stated that their spending for this summer was complete.

PHOTO: IMAGO & Sportsphoto