Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal is ready to break the bank for Kylian Mbappe. PSG has come to the internal conclusion that its days with the French superstar are numbered. With one year left on his contract, PSG likely wants to sell Mbappe instead of seeing him leave on a free transfer next summer. Also, PSG left the star off its preseason tour as the rift between the two grows.

While all indications point toward Real Madrid, Al-Hilal may provide a buffer year for the Frenchman. The Saudi club has reportedly offered PSG over $330 million in a transfer for Kylian Mbappe. This would shatter Neymar’s record fee when he moved to PSG of $261 million. While Saudi Arabian clubs have several high-profile transfers this summer, Mbappe would assuredly top the list.

The kicker is, though, that this record transfer would last just a year. Part of the reason PSG is ready to sell Mbappe is because it is convinced he has already agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. Yet, Al-Hilal is ready to honor that agreement between Mbappe and Los Blancos. Al-Hilal would only have Mbappe for one season.

However, in that one season, the club would pay him an exorbitant amount of money in wages. James Benge of CBS reports the Saudi club would pay Kylian Mbappe over $775 million. Again, this is just for one season. Unsurprisingly, this would make him the highest-paid athlete in the world by some margin. For reference, Al-Hilal offered Lionel Messi $100 million less than Mbappe for a two-year deal. In other words, Messi would have made a measly $325 million per season.

PSG ready to accept Saudi offer for Kylian Mbappe

With such high transfer fees, PSG will not find a better offer for Kylian Mbappe in this summer’s transfer window. Real Madrid seems content with waiting until he comes over next year on a free transfer. Other clubs, such as Chelsea, Manchester United or Tottenham, cannot match this offer.

However, the main hurdle now is the personal agreement between Mbappe and Al-Hilal. There have been no agreements between the player and the club over this proposed transfer. Most experts believe Mbappe wants to stay in Europe. He has a fantastic track record in the UEFA Champions League with 40 goals in 61 games in the competition. Domestically, he has won Ligue 1 Player of the Year each of the last four times the league gave out the award. Then, he helped France dominate on the world stage. In addition to winning the 2018 World Cup, he won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup as France finished runner-up to Argentina.

