Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to sell star forward Kylian Mbappe. This follows his exclusion from the French team for their preseason tour of Japan and South Korea.

Mbappe is the club’s all-time top scorer, but he is not willing to activate the one-year extension to his current deal, which will expire in the summer of 2024. That’s why PSG would prefer to get a transfer price for the France attacker now than lose him for free in the future.

The 24-year-old has, however, stated his intention to stay in France for another year before departing at the conclusion of his current contract. The general consensus is that he plans to sign a Bosman deal with Real Madrid at the conclusion of the forthcoming season.

Mbappe future on the agenda as he is officially put for sale

Because of this, the Parisian outfit is proceeding with its preseason trip to the Far East without Mbappe.

Unless he has a dramatic change of heart, he will be officially placed on the transfer list on 1 August. He has until the day before to decide whether to extend his current contract by a year until 2025.

On the same day, he is scheduled to receive half of an $89 million loyalty bonus from PSG, which is complicating the Mbappe future drama.. However, for now, he has been left behind as the Ligue 1 champions embark on their tour of Asia. Despite this, it seems unlikely that these circumstances will sway him to stay.

Let the battle for his signature begin

Real Madrid aren’t the only team keen on signing Mbappe; many others have also shown an interest in doing so. Chelsea are reportedly exploring other funding options while preparing a formal bid to PSG, as reported by French broadcaster RMC Sport.

While the forward might theoretically transfer anyplace, L’Equipe insists that it can only go to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Al Hilal, a team in the Saudi Pro League with vast financial pockets, is also said to be interested. The Riyadh club is offering the Frenchman a staggering $445 million over two seasons. This is in addition to a transfer fee of $225.5 million. However, a transfer to Real Madrid would entice him more than a move to Saudi Arabia.

