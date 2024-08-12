Sports data and analytics platform StatsBomb has been acquired by sports technology firm Hudl barely a decade after it started as a humble blog. Founded in 2013, StatsBomb has grown into a leading data and analytics provider in both soccer and American Football.

The platform boasts clients across 35 countries, ranging from professional sports organizations to gambling sites and media companies. Its success has convinced sports technology titans Hudl to purchase the company. Hudl claims to supply 230,000 teams and eight million users across 40 different sports with its video and data products. It now adds StatsBomb data to its professional suite.

“I’m excited our customers will have access to this critical data in one platform to improve the performance of their teams and change the way they see the game,” said Chief Product Officer John Wirtz.

Meanwhile, StatsBomb CEO and co-founder Ted Knutson celebrated the move as a step forward for sports data in a post made to X.

“With Hudl’s distribution, our football product will fundamentally change coaching process like we did in soccer,” he wrote.

“And the soccer product will finally incorporate video, for the full data, insight, and video analysis cycle.

“I think the Founders of that company built something special in a very crowded, competitive space and I hope the fact that we carried ourselves differently was visible to the outside world from day 1 right through to the end.”

Blog to business: the StatsBomb story before Hudl

“A new sports stats site with a silly name. Why is it here and why should you care?”

This was the opening line of the first edition of the StatsBomb blog, published July 15, 2013.

Knutson, who authored the piece, clearly had a vision for the page but even he could not have imagined the ways it would evolve over the next 11 years.

The original concept was a humbler one. Under the sub-heading ‘What is StatsBomb?’ he wrote, “It’s going to be a place for analysts to publish their work on a website with a bigger, more regular traffic footprint than their personal blog.”

Looking to the future, he added “I see StatsBomb growing into a place you can come to for good, thoughtful writing about sports and/or numbers.”

What has emerged is slightly more elaborate. Alongside co-founder Charlotte Randall, Knutson helped StatsBomb grow into a leader in the soccer analysis and data space. Its audience has grown well beyond the analytics enthusiasts to whom Knutson wrote. The platform now supplies advanced data to over 330 professional teams and sports organizations.

Just last month, they agreed to a partnership with LaLiga club Celta Vigo. Back in 2021, their StatsBomb 360 product won them a partnership with Liverpool. They have branched into other sports too, moving into American Football in 2022.

Co-founders say goodbye

Knutson has left the company following the acquisition but feels positive about its future.

“I have left to pursue other passions, but there are amazing, clever people left that will continue to impress the world every day,” he said.

Randall will also step aside for the next chapter of the StatsBomb. She voiced her joy at the company’s success in a post on LinkedIn.

“Extremely proud, humbled and honored as we announce that StatsBomb has been acquired by Hudl!” she wrote.

“This is the culmination of 8 years of hard work that started with some scrappy ideas and big dreams and ended up with 1,000 employees across 3 continents.”

