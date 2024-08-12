Preston North End and manager Ryan Lowe have parted ways after just one game of the EFL Championship season.

The shocking news comes after Preston’s 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield United, which ended with the fans booing Lowe and his side off the field.

The 45-year-old has managed the club since December 2021 but said it was the ‘right time’ to go.

Mike Marsh has been placed in interim charge ahead of clashes with Sunderland and Swansea City this week.

In a statement posted to the club’s website, Preston thanked Lowe for his “hard work, dedication and commitment” and promised an update on the arrangements moving forward following the conclusion of those two upcoming games.

Lowe’s time at Preston

Lowe arrived at Preston in December 2021 to replace Frankie McAvoy, who was sacked after The Lilywhites fell to 18th in the Championship standings.

The Liverpool-born manager resigned from Plymouth Argyle to take the job at Deepdale Stadium and secured Preston’s Championship status by steering them to 13th place in his first half-season in charge. He went one better with a full pre-season and a transfer window behind him, achieving a 12th place finish in the 2022/23 Championship season.

His departure comes shortly after his best season at the helm, taking Preston to 10th place. That season ended disappointingly, though, as Lowe’s side lost seven of their final 10 league games. The slump in form raised questions about Lowe’s stewardship and as a swirling pessimism gripped Deepdale on Friday, the manager realized it was time to go.

“I think now is the right time for the club to go in a different direction. I’ve always stressed since I walked through the door that if I can’t take the club any further, I’d leave it to someone else and that’s what I’m doing,” he said.

“I’m leaving the club in a good place with a fantastic squad, and I just wish the football club and everyone associated with it all the best in the future.”

Preston director Peter Ridsdale claims that the club accepted Lowe’s decision but did not actively seek his departure.

“It was Ryan’s initiative, not ours, we’re not sitting here after one game trying to knee-jerk react to the loss on Friday,” he said. “As a football club, we’re proud of the fact we don’t just hire and fire managers.”

What now for The Lilywhites?

As they begin the search for Lowe’s successor, The Lilywhites host Sunderland on Tuesday. Then, at the weekend, Preston travels to Swansea.

Sunderland finished 16th in the Championship last season, but they made an encouraging start to the campaign under new manager Regis Le Bris as they defeated Cardiff City 2-0.

Jobe Bellingham had links with a move away from the club this summer. He remains with the Black Cats for now.

Meanwhile, Swansea fell to a 1-0 defeat against Middlesborough as Luke Williams’ first full season in charge got underway.

The Lilywhites will be hoping to steady the ship and get a first win of the season under their belts as they await a new permanent manager.

