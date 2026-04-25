How to watch Getafe vs Barcelona in USA: 2025/2026 La Liga, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Getafe vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Getafe vs Barcelona WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT • Saturday, April 25, 2026

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

This La Liga clash features a Getafe side enjoying a remarkable season, unexpectedly pushing for a European qualification spot. Currently sixth in the standings, their recent 1-0 victory over Copa del Rey champions Real Sociedad was a statement of intent, showcasing their grit and tactical discipline. A match against the league leaders is the ultimate test of their ambitions and provides a massive stage to prove they belong among Spain’s elite.

For Barcelona, the mission is clear: secure another three points and move one step closer to clinching the La Liga title. Hansi Flick‘s squad sits comfortably at the top of the table with a nine-point lead over Real Madrid, riding an impressive eight-game winning streak in the league. With the Champions League no longer a distraction, their entire focus is on domestic dominance, and they will be looking to dispatch a tricky Getafe side to avoid any late-season drama.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs present a fascinating contrast. Barcelona has been a dominant force, leading the league with the most potent attack. Their high-risk, possession-based style has them on a clear path to the title. Getafe, on the other hand, has built its success on a rock-solid defense, boasting the third-best record in La Liga. However, their attack is one of the league’s weakest, highlighting their reliance on organization and efficiency over firepower.

This sets up a classic tactical battle. Barcelona will control the ball, looking to break down Getafe‘s deep, compact 5-3-2 formation. The key for the league leaders will be their clinical finishing, as they cannot afford to waste chances against a team that concedes so few goals at home. Getafe will aim to disrupt Barcelona‘s rhythm with a physical, stop-start approach, averaging over 15 fouls per game at home, while looking to hit on the counter-attack with direct balls to their forwards.

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The motivations for both teams are at a fever pitch. Getafe is in a tight race for a coveted European spot, and every point is crucial in their quest to cap off an incredible season. For Barcelona, the urgency is to lock up the La Liga title and prevent any glimmer of hope for their rivals. After a demanding season, maintaining focus and intensity against a highly disciplined opponent will be paramount to securing the win and continuing their march towards the championship.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Barcelona has overwhelmingly dominated this fixture. The Catalan giants are undefeated in their last ten encounters with Getafe, securing six wins and four draws. Getafe‘s last victory against Barcelona dates all the way back to 2020, underscoring the challenge they face. Earlier this season, Barcelona cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture.

However, recent history at Getafe‘s home ground, the Estadio Coliseum, tells a completely different story. Getafe has successfully turned their stadium into a fortress against Barcelona, remaining unbeaten in their last five home matches against them, with four of those ending in draws. Barcelona‘s last victory on Getafe‘s turf was in 2019, proving that this is one of the toughest away days on their calendar.

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The data points towards a tight, low-scoring affair. The last six matches between these two at the Coliseum have all featured under 2.5 goals, with a mere five total goals scored across those games. Furthermore, Getafe has managed to score just a single goal against Barcelona in their last eight meetings, home or away. This trend suggests that goals will be at a premium and that a single moment of brilliance could decide the outcome.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers will have to contend with significant absences, but Barcelona‘s attacking options have been hit particularly hard by recent injuries.

Getafe is monitoring a hamstring issue for Mario Martin, while Zaid Romero serves a suspension and key forward Borja Mayoral remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury. These absences test their depth, but their core defensive unit remains intact, which is crucial for their game plan against the league leaders.

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Barcelona faces a more severe injury crisis. The devastating news is the hamstring injury to star winger Lamine Yamal, who could potentially miss the rest of the season. With Raphinha also out, their attacking firepower is significantly diminished. The squad is further depleted by the suspension of defender Eric Garcia and injuries to Marc Bernal, Joao Cancelo, and Andreas Christensen, forcing Hansi Flick to make several adjustments.

Getafe Projected XI (5-4-1):

Soria; Iglesias, Abqar, Dakonam, Duarte, Femenía; Satriano, Arambarri, Milla, Liso; Vázquez.

Expect Getafe to deploy their trusted defensive setup, aiming to suffocate the midfield and deny Barcelona any space. Luis Milla‘s creativity will be vital on the counter, while the backline, marshaled by Dakonam, will be tasked with containing Barcelona’s fluid attack.

Barcelona Projected XI (4-3-3):

García; Koundé, Martín, Cubarsí, Balde; Gavi, Pedri, López; Bardghji, Torres, Olmo.

With key attackers missing, Ferran Torres will likely lead the line, supported by Dani Olmo and youngster Roony Bardghji. The world-class midfield trio of Gavi, Pedri, and Fermín López will be responsible for controlling the tempo and creating chances to break down Getafe‘s stubborn defense.

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More details on how to watch

You can find the Getafe vs Barcelona live stream on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

A subscription to Fubo gives you access to more than just La Liga. You can also watch other top soccer competitions like Ligue 1 and Copa Libertadores, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action from around the world.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/mo. This plan gives you access to all live matches, as well as on-demand replays and highlight shows, making it a comprehensive package for any soccer fan.

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SEE MORE: Complete La Liga TV schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.