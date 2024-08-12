You’d think a coach has no reason to defend a substitute who scored a 95th-minute equalizer in a post-match presser. But Brenden Aaronson needed to hear that last Saturday because of incidents before and after his sublime strike that avoided Leeds United’s first home defeat to Portsmouth in 20 years.

Elland Road crowd holds a grudge

A week before the Championship’s opening round, Leeds United played Valencia at home in a curtain-raiser. Two first-half goals put the Yorkshire club on their way to a morale-boosting victory against a top-half LaLiga side.

Thus, the mood at Elland Road seemed to wash away last season’s depressing finale. There was a slight dent to the atmosphere when Daniel Farke authorized four substitutions 25 minutes from time, though. Maximilian Wober and Aaronson were among those who stepped up to the famed pitch for the first time in over a year.

It wasn’t the entire crowd that welcomed them back with boos, but the fanbase remembered too well how they forced their moves out of the club in the wake of relegation. Borussia Monchengladbach and Union Berlin’s lower half of the Bundesliga standings finish ruled out permanent transfers, respectively.

While the Austrian all-rounder was an unused sub, Aaronson received similar treatment in his Championship debut. To make matters worse, he replaced a fan favorite, Wilfried Gnonto, with Leeds struggling to get the better of a newly-promoted side.

The Italian youngster had a stellar season following a controversial first few weeks. But he started this term on the right foot. The winger had the most shots in the opening matchday of Championship with 6, including his goal that tied the game at 2-2 right after the break.

We had to wait until injury time for the next goal and the game’s dramatic spell, however. Callum Lang, who only had a solitary strike for Wigan last season, scored his second of the opening day to put Pompey in front from the penalty spot.

Unsung hero emerges in Brenden Aaronson at Leeds

When the US international received the ball from fellow substitute Joel Piroe, Portsmouth hardly lost their defensive shape. Aaronson had few options and little time at the edge of the box. But he executed his shot perfectly to level the score. The attacking midfielder who only played 5 minutes on home soil in Copa America wasn’t satisfied, though. He hastily led his team to their half for one last chance at a historic comeback win.

A draw wouldn’t please the crowd, but it’s important to remember that he scored only his second goal in Leeds colors to tie up a memorable game. But that wasn’t the standard he set for himself. His switch from RB Salzburg to the Peacocks is still the third-most expensive American transfer in soccer. Although he’s yet to start a game for USMNT in 2024, the former Philadelphia Union player already has 42 caps at the age of 23.

Back to zero?

But Aaronson failed to end his 41st Leeds game on a high note. The rush for a restart eventually cost him heroic status among the Elland Road faithful. Unlike a minute ago, he went one-on-one with the visitor’s aptly-named goalkeeper, Will Norris.

It wasn’t meant to be, though. Aaronson even failed to hit a target with the game’s last meaningful kick. As such, Farke resorted to a conciliatory tone after a topsy-turvy day for the New Jersey native.

Had he scored that last chance, the hostile crowd would’ve had no chance but to embrace him. Nonetheless, it’s not too late for that. It’s rather only the beginning: the second beginning. And, lest we forget, he is the reason for Leeds registering their first point of a long season.

