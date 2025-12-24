Spain’s pre-World Cup plans after Finalissima vs. Argentina reportedly revealed

National teams that have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup are entering a decisive phase of preparation ahead of the FIFA tournament in North America. Spain are considered one of the favorites, and for that reason they are approaching the coming months with the necessary seriousness to arrive in peak condition. In addition to the Finalissima against Argentina, they are already planning their next commitments.

On March 27, the team coached by Luis de la Fuente will face Argentina at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, with their first title of the year on the line. The trophy is contested by the champions of the two strongest confederations in world soccer: Europe and South America. Spain qualified for the Finalissima as winners of UEFA Euro 2024, while their opponents lifted the Copa America 2024.

That match will represent their final major test ahead of the World Cup, as well as their last official game before the June 15 opener against Cape Verde. Still, that does not mean Spain will be idle in the months leading up to their trip to North America.

“It has yet to be definitively confirmed whether it will be Monday the 30th or Tuesday the 31st (of March), but Luis de la Fuente’s national team will face Egypt in their first friendly before the World Cup,” Mundo Deportivo reported on Wednesday, confirming reports that have pointed in the same direction for weeks, indicating that Mohamed Salah’s team will be Spain’s opponent.

Lamine Yamal speaks with Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain.

The key update is that there is now a clear picture regarding the venue for that potential friendly: Qatar. FIFA regulations require national teams to play their matches during an international break on the same continent, making Asia a fixed destination. In that context, remaining in Qatar to play the friendly emerged as the most logical option.

Spain’s plans ahead of the World Cup

The March international break will be crucial for all national teams, as it represents the final opportunity to experiment before final World Cup rosters must be submitted. The next time teams gather will be in the weeks leading up to the tournament in North America, when squads are expected to be largely finalized.

However, during that window before the World Cup opener, teams will still have the chance to play a couple more friendlies, allowing coaches to put the finishing touches on their lineups. Spain’s plans for that stage have also been revealed.

“It is planned that in June La Roja will play two more preparation matches before the World Cup,” Mundo Deportivo reported. “One will be in Spain and the other in the Americas, preferably in the United States, although that has not yet been confirmed.”

Spain will play their first two group-stage matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia. They will then travel to Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico, for the decisive match against Uruguay. Based on that itinerary, the team is currently looking to establish its base during the tournament, preferably close to those cities.