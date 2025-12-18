Yamal called out by African legend for rejecting Morocco to play for Spain: ‘Lamine made a mistake’

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal has already established himself as one of the brightest stars in world soccer. He is a standout player for Barcelona and a key figure for the Spain national team, which he chose to represent despite also being eligible to play for Morocco.

Yamal was born in Spain in July 2007, but his parents are immigrants from Africa. His father, Mounir Nasraoui, is from Morocco, while his mother, Sheila Ebana, was born in Equatorial Guinea. That background gave the young winger the option of choosing which national team to represent, either through his roots or his place of birth. The latter was the path Yamal ultimately chose, allowing Spain to secure one of the game’s most promising talents.

“I would have liked him to play for Morocco, he will always remain Moroccan,” Mustapha Hadji said in a recent interview with Al Arabiya Sports, as cited by Sport. “Even if he plays for Spain, the affection Spaniards will have for him will never be the same as what Moroccans would give him.”

The former midfielder, who retired in 2010, expressed regret over the Barcelona star’s decision to choose Spain. “It’s a shame he didn’t choose Morocco, because if he had, it would have been different,” Hadji said.

Mustafa El Hadji of Morocco in action during the 1998 World Cup first round match against Brazil.

Elaborating on his view, the Moroccan icon added: “It’s sad because, as I read recently in a Spanish newspaper, some journalists were saying, ‘We have Pedri, we love Pedri, we love Yamal, but we don’t love him as much as Pedri.’” He then concluded: “That means Lamine made a mistake.”

Who is Mustapha Hadji?

Hadji’s comments about Yamal carry particular weight for two reasons. On one hand, he was a star for the Morocco national team throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, appearing in two FIFA World Cups — 1994 and 1998 — and scoring 13 goals at international level. At club level, he stood out with Nancy in Ligue 1, as well as with Sporting CP and Aston Villa. In 1998, Mustapha was named African Footballer of the Year.

In addition, Hadji himself faced a situation similar to Yamal’s early in his career. Born in Morocco in 1971, Mustapha emigrated with his family to France at the age of 10, which also made him eligible for French nationality.

After beginning his career in Ligue 1 with Nancy, the midfielder could have chosen to turn down Morocco and wait for a call-up from the France national team. Instead, he opted to honor his family tradition and roots, committing to the African side.

Yamal explains his decision to choose Spain

Several months ago, Lamine Yamal publicly addressed the reasons behind his choice to represent Spain. “Yes, I had in my head that I could play for Morocco,” he acknowledged during an interview with CBS. “Morocco had just reached the World Cup semifinals, but when it came down to it, I never doubted.”

Yamal then explained why Spain was always his priority. “Being at Barcelona, I wanted to win a European Championship, which thank God I’ve already achieved, and now play in a World Cup with a chance to win it,” the young winger said. “With all my affection and respect for Morocco, I’ve always wanted to play in a European Championship, to play here in Europe. European soccer is watched more and is closer to the international spotlight.”

Finally, addressing his identity and ties to multiple countries, Yamal was clear: “I will always have affection for Morocco. It’s also my country. Honestly, it wouldn’t have been strange or wrong to play for them, but Spain were playing in the European Championship. I was raised in Spain, and I also feel that it is my country.”

