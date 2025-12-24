Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal teammate’s 2026 FIFA World Cup dream in danger despite Barcelona brilliance: Spain boss Luis de la Fuente drops harsh eight-word verdict on final decision

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lamine Yamal and his Spain teammates
Lamine Yamal and his Spain teammates

The rise of Lamine Yamal has put a renewed spotlight on Barcelona and Spain as the 2026 World Cup approaches, but not every standout performer at the club appears destined for North America. While Yamal continues to symbolize Spain’s generational shift, a very different and far more controversial decision is taking shape behind the scenes. Despite elite-level performances week after week, one Barcelona star is increasingly expected to miss out on the World Cup squad altogether.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has now addressed the situation publicly, delivering a blunt verdict that makes clear how ruthless international selection can be—even in the face of outstanding form. For some, the decision will feel harsh. For others, it is inevitable. Either way, it has become one of the most debated selection calls on Spain’s road to 2026.

Just before the discussion turns tactical and explicit, the mystery name can be revealed: Joan Garcia. This season has been pivotal for several players at Barcelona, especially those harboring ambitions of representing La Roja at the next World Cup. Few have made a stronger individual case than Garcia, who arrived in the summer after a bold move from city rival Espanyol.

From his very first appearances, the 24-year-old brought a sense of calm and authority between the posts. His reflexes, positioning, and command of the penalty area have significantly improved Barca’s defensive stability. In La Liga alone, he has already registered six clean sheets in 12 games, often producing decisive saves in high-pressure moments.

joan garcia

Joan Garcia of FC Barcelona warms up

One performance, in particular, stood out. Against Villarreal, Garcia delivered a man-of-the-match display, pulling off a remarkable double save that left teammates and opponents alike in disbelief. It was his sixth league clean sheet in just a dozen appearances—numbers that normally all but guarantee a national team call-up.

Lionel Messi-like numbers: Lamine Yamal finishes 2025 ahead of Kylian Mbappe in crucial attacking feat

What did De la Fuente say?

Yet international soccer rarely follows a purely meritocratic logic. Speaking to Diario ASLuis de la Fuente made it clear that trust and continuity still outweigh short-term brilliance. “It’s true that we’re betting on these three now and we’re delighted with Unai, David, and Alex,” he explained, referring to Unai SimonDavid Raya, and Alex Remiro. “We’ll see what happens between now and March or what happens between now and June, God knows. We have five or six of the best goalkeepers in the world.”

Then came the line that effectively defined the situation: “When that time comes, a decision will have to be made that will please some people more and others less. The decision I make is the one with which I will be convinced.” It was a carefully worded response—but one that, read between the lines, suggested Garcia is currently on the outside looking in.

Lionel Messi vs. Lamine Yamal becomes reality: Official date and venue set for Argentina–Spain Finalissima

Why Spain’s door is almost closed

Spain’s goalkeeping hierarchy is one of the most stable in Europe. Simon, Raya, and Remiro have formed the backbone of the national side through recent tournaments, delivering consistency rather than spectacle. De la Fuente values that familiarity deeply, particularly in a position where cohesion with the defensive line is paramount.

Unless injury or a dramatic collapse in form intervenes, Spain is expected to stick with those three, as per Cadena SER. That reality places Garcia in an unfortunate position: performing at an elite level, yet blocked by circumstance rather than quality.

Ironically, statistical comparisons suggest Garcia has outperformed all three this season in several key metrics. But international selection is not built solely on numbers—it is built on trust accumulated over years.

