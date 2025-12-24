Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte could end Real Madrid star’s 2026 FIFA World Cup dream with Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared dressing rooms with many elite defenders over the course of his career, from Champions League winners in Madrid to ambitious projects abroad. One of those former teammates is now quietly reshaping the landscape of international soccer ahead of 2026. As Spain begins to narrow their options for the next FIFA World Cup, a familiar and trusted figure is returning to the spotlight—placing unexpected pressure on a younger star at club level. The consequence could be severe: a World Cup dream hanging in the balance.

With Ronaldo having previously lined up alongside Aymeric Laporte at Al-Nassr, the defender’s resurgence is now being felt far beyond club soccer. For Spain, continuity and trust matter—and that reality may come at the expense of youth.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente faces one of the most delicate balancing acts of his tenure. With the upcoming tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada approaching, La Roja is largely building on the foundations of their successful Euro 2024 campaign. Stability has been rewarded—but competition is intensifying.

Midfield places are already under threat, with emerging form from Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino placing pressure on established names. Even former captain Alvaro Morata faces an uphill battle to secure his ticket. Yet perhaps the most volatile area of all is central defence, where experience, reliability, and fitness are being weighed against youth and potential.

Rodri and Laporte of Spain

see also Lamine Yamal teammate’s 2026 FIFA World Cup dream in danger despite Barcelona brilliance: Spain boss Luis de la Fuente drops harsh eight-word verdict on final decision

Rapid rise followed by uncertainty

Few players broke into the Spain setup as quickly as Dean Huijsen. First called up in March, the young defender made an immediate impression in the Nations League quarter-finals and quickly became a regular feature whenever fit. Between March and October, he did not miss a single minute for the national side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That momentum, however, has stalled. Injuries have disrupted his rhythm, forcing him to withdraw from multiple international windows. During that same period, his form at Real Madrid has dipped, with uncharacteristic errors creeping into his performances under Xabi Alonso. According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, these factors have combined to place his World Cup spot in genuine jeopardy.

Dean Huijsen of Spain reacts during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal

see also Spain’s pre-World Cup plans after Finalissima vs. Argentina reportedly revealed

The Laporte factor returns

The biggest complication for Huijsen is not just internal competition—it is the return of a trusted leader. Laporte’s move back to Spanish soccer has completely changed the equation. While his stint in Saudi Arabia led to a temporary drop from Spain’s plans, Laporte remains one of de la Fuente’s most trusted defenders. Alongside Robin Le Normand, he formed the coach’s first-choice centre-back pairing during Euro 2024 in Germany.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Laporte of Al-Nassr

Now reunited on domestic soil, both are widely considered near-certainties for the World Cup if fit, and that leaves limited room. Spain is expected to take four centre-backs, with at least five strong candidates in contention. With Laporte and Le Normand effectively locked in, Huijsen is fighting for the remaining spots against Pau Cubarsi and Dani Vivian. None of the trio is enjoying flawless seasons, which only heightens the tension.

There are also outsiders pushing hard. Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera has impressed with his versatility—capable of operating both centrally and at right-back—while Aitor Paredes remains on the radar. The margins are slim, and recent form matters.

Advertisement