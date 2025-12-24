Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte could end Real Madrid star’s 2026 FIFA World Cup dream with Spain

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Aymeric Laporte of Spain celebrates scoring
© Getty ImagesAymeric Laporte of Spain celebrates scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared dressing rooms with many elite defenders over the course of his career, from Champions League winners in Madrid to ambitious projects abroad. One of those former teammates is now quietly reshaping the landscape of international soccer ahead of 2026. As Spain begins to narrow their options for the next FIFA World Cup, a familiar and trusted figure is returning to the spotlight—placing unexpected pressure on a younger star at club level. The consequence could be severe: a World Cup dream hanging in the balance.

With Ronaldo having previously lined up alongside Aymeric Laporte at Al-Nassr, the defender’s resurgence is now being felt far beyond club soccer. For Spain, continuity and trust matter—and that reality may come at the expense of youth.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente faces one of the most delicate balancing acts of his tenure. With the upcoming tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada approaching, La Roja is largely building on the foundations of their successful Euro 2024 campaign. Stability has been rewarded—but competition is intensifying.

Midfield places are already under threat, with emerging form from Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino placing pressure on established names. Even former captain Alvaro Morata faces an uphill battle to secure his ticket. Yet perhaps the most volatile area of all is central defence, where experience, reliability, and fitness are being weighed against youth and potential.

Rodri-Laporte-Strike

Rodri and Laporte of Spain

Lamine Yamal teammate’s 2026 FIFA World Cup dream in danger despite Barcelona brilliance: Spain boss Luis de la Fuente drops harsh eight-word verdict on final decision

see also

Lamine Yamal teammate’s 2026 FIFA World Cup dream in danger despite Barcelona brilliance: Spain boss Luis de la Fuente drops harsh eight-word verdict on final decision

Rapid rise followed by uncertainty

Few players broke into the Spain setup as quickly as Dean Huijsen. First called up in March, the young defender made an immediate impression in the Nations League quarter-finals and quickly became a regular feature whenever fit. Between March and October, he did not miss a single minute for the national side.

Advertisement

That momentum, however, has stalled. Injuries have disrupted his rhythm, forcing him to withdraw from multiple international windows. During that same period, his form at Real Madrid has dipped, with uncharacteristic errors creeping into his performances under Xabi Alonso. According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, these factors have combined to place his World Cup spot in genuine jeopardy.

huijsen ronaldo spain portugal

Dean Huijsen of Spain reacts during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal

Spain’s pre-World Cup plans after Finalissima vs. Argentina reportedly revealed

see also

Spain’s pre-World Cup plans after Finalissima vs. Argentina reportedly revealed

The Laporte factor returns

The biggest complication for Huijsen is not just internal competition—it is the return of a trusted leader. Laporte’s move back to Spanish soccer has completely changed the equation. While his stint in Saudi Arabia led to a temporary drop from Spain’s plans, Laporte remains one of de la Fuente’s most trusted defenders. Alongside Robin Le Normand, he formed the coach’s first-choice centre-back pairing during Euro 2024 in Germany.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo and Laporte of Al Nassr celebrates after winning the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Fateh at Al Awwal Park Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Laporte of Al-Nassr

Now reunited on domestic soil, both are widely considered near-certainties for the World Cup if fit, and that leaves limited room. Spain is expected to take four centre-backs, with at least five strong candidates in contention. With Laporte and Le Normand effectively locked in, Huijsen is fighting for the remaining spots against Pau Cubarsi and Dani Vivian. None of the trio is enjoying flawless seasons, which only heightens the tension.

There are also outsiders pushing hard. Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera has impressed with his versatility—capable of operating both centrally and at right-back—while Aitor Paredes remains on the radar. The margins are slim, and recent form matters.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Athletic Club vs PSG in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Athletic Club vs PSG in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Athletic Club will clash with PSG on the league stage Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and how to watch the match on TV or through streaming options in the United States.

Huge blow for Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury overshadows Athletic Club win: Is it serious, and how long will he be out?

Huge blow for Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury overshadows Athletic Club win: Is it serious, and how long will he be out?

Real Madrid’s resounding victory over Athletic Club was supposed to be a statement of power. Instead, it ended with a cloud hanging over the team, one centered on Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose latest setback could have major repercussions.

Will trio Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham start? Confirmed lineups for Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid in La Liga

Will trio Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham start? Confirmed lineups for Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid arrives in Bilbao carrying both talent and turbulence, stepping into San Mames with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham all under the microscope as the club seeks to halt a worrying slide.

Former France international fires blunt message at Lionel Messi’s Argentina: ‘I only feel hatred toward them’

Former France international fires blunt message at Lionel Messi’s Argentina: ‘I only feel hatred toward them’

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Lionel Messi's Argentina was targeted by a former France international with a sharp message: "I only feel hatred toward them."

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo