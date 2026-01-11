Video: Raphinha’s brace, Vinicius, Robert Lewandowski and Gonzalo Garcia goals shine in Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup final

Despite head coach Xabi Alonso fielding his strongest lineup, Real Madrid struggled to make an impact in the first half. Their focus remained heavily on defense, allowing Barcelona to dominate offensively with an aggressive high press. Under this pressure, Raphinha capitalized on an individual, score the opening goal, but Vinicius Jr, Robert Lewandowski and Gonzalo Garcia did not take much time score in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Barcelona star Raphinha’s brilliance in midfield set the stage for an exceptional play. After receiving a precise pass, he dashed down the left flank, where he faced Eduardo Camavinga in a one-on-one challenge. The Brazilian skillfully maneuvered past the French star by exploiting the space between his legs, then unleashed a powerful strike to the right. His shot flew past Thibaut Courtois, who couldn’t manage the save.

After an impressive play down the left flank, Vinícius Jr. showcased outstanding skill by dribbling past Jules Koundé, Pedri and Pau Cubarsi. The Brazilian broke through on goal and scored the equalizer, decisively beating Joan García at the net. With this goal, he snapped a frustrating streak of 17 consecutive matches without scoring.

Far from collapsing after Vinícius Jr.’s goal, Barcelona managed to turn their situation around thanks to a brilliant Pedri, who carried the ball to the edge of the box. There, he found Robert Lewandowski, who won position against Antonio Rüdiger and Raúl Asencio in defense. As a result, the veteran Pole went one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois and delicately chipped the ball over him to score the Blaugranas’ second goal.

Hansi Flick’s joy lasted only a few minutes, as Real Madrid asserted themselves as they so often do it. Following a well-taken corner kick, Vinícius Jr. attempted a finish, but the ball was blocked by Alejandro Balde. However, the rebound fell to the feet of young Gonzalo García, who did not hesitate to strike decisively and score the equalizer in what has been a brilliant match.

After a brilliant counterattack, Barcelona managed to reach Real Madrid’s defensive area, with an impressive run by Lamine Yamal, who found Dani Olmo at the edge of the area. Together with Ferran Torres, they dominated the ball, finding Raphinha, who was inserting himself at the edge of the area. Although the Brazilian slipped on his shot, it hit Raul Asencio, who deflected the ball slightly to Thibaut Courtois, making it impossible to attack the shot.

Hansi Flick vs Xabi Alonso: Two visions collide in the Spanish Super Cup final

Although the Spanish Super Cup final appears to be closely contested between Barcelona and Real Madrid, the reality is that two clearly defined playing philosophies are on display. While Hansi Flick leans toward high pressing and an attacking approach, Xabi Alonso focuses on defensive solidity and counterattacks. This contrast has made the match driven by goals rather than by an ideal tactical balance—something rarely seen in recent encounters.

Unlike Real Madrid, Barcelona have established themselves as the more dominant side on the ball. Holding around 70 percent of possession, the Blaugranas have dictated the attacking phases, yet Los Blancos have created the better chances on goal. As a result, the game has been defined by goals: Flick’s team forces individual errors through its high press, while Xabi Alonso’s side exploits the space in behind with speed and clinical finishing.