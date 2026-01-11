Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
spanish super cup
Comments

Video: Raphinha’s brace, Vinicius, Robert Lewandowski and Gonzalo Garcia goals shine in Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup final

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
FC Barcelona players and Real Madrid players celebrating goals.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesFC Barcelona players and Real Madrid players celebrating goals.

Despite head coach Xabi Alonso fielding his strongest lineup, Real Madrid struggled to make an impact in the first half. Their focus remained heavily on defense, allowing Barcelona to dominate offensively with an aggressive high press. Under this pressure, Raphinha capitalized on an individual, score the opening goal, but Vinicius Jr, Robert Lewandowski and Gonzalo Garcia did not take much time score in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Barcelona star Raphinha’s brilliance in midfield set the stage for an exceptional play. After receiving a precise pass, he dashed down the left flank, where he faced Eduardo Camavinga in a one-on-one challenge. The Brazilian skillfully maneuvered past the French star by exploiting the space between his legs, then unleashed a powerful strike to the right. His shot flew past Thibaut Courtois, who couldn’t manage the save.

Tweet placeholder

After an impressive play down the left flank, Vinícius Jr. showcased outstanding skill by dribbling past Jules Koundé, Pedri and Pau Cubarsi. The Brazilian broke through on goal and scored the equalizer, decisively beating Joan García at the net. With this goal, he snapped a frustrating streak of 17 consecutive matches without scoring.

Tweet placeholder

Far from collapsing after Vinícius Jr.’s goal, Barcelona managed to turn their situation around thanks to a brilliant Pedri, who carried the ball to the edge of the box. There, he found Robert Lewandowski, who won position against Antonio Rüdiger and Raúl Asencio in defense. As a result, the veteran Pole went one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois and delicately chipped the ball over him to score the Blaugranas’ second goal.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

Hansi Flick’s joy lasted only a few minutes, as Real Madrid asserted themselves as they so often do it. Following a well-taken corner kick, Vinícius Jr. attempted a finish, but the ball was blocked by Alejandro Balde. However, the rebound fell to the feet of young Gonzalo García, who did not hesitate to strike decisively and score the equalizer in what has been a brilliant match.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Raphinha leads the way for the Blaugrana (3-2)

see also

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Raphinha leads the way for the Blaugrana (3-2)

After a brilliant counterattack, Barcelona managed to reach Real Madrid’s defensive area, with an impressive run by Lamine Yamal, who found Dani Olmo at the edge of the area. Together with Ferran Torres, they dominated the ball, finding Raphinha, who was inserting himself at the edge of the area. Although the Brazilian slipped on his shot, it hit Raul Asencio, who deflected the ball slightly to Thibaut Courtois, making it impossible to attack the shot.

Tweet placeholder

Hansi Flick vs Xabi Alonso: Two visions collide in the Spanish Super Cup final

Although the Spanish Super Cup final appears to be closely contested between Barcelona and Real Madrid, the reality is that two clearly defined playing philosophies are on display. While Hansi Flick leans toward high pressing and an attacking approach, Xabi Alonso focuses on defensive solidity and counterattacks. This contrast has made the match driven by goals rather than by an ideal tactical balance—something rarely seen in recent encounters.

Advertisement

Unlike Real Madrid, Barcelona have established themselves as the more dominant side on the ball. Holding around 70 percent of possession, the Blaugranas have dictated the attacking phases, yet Los Blancos have created the better chances on goal. As a result, the game has been defined by goals: Flick’s team forces individual errors through its high press, while Xabi Alonso’s side exploits the space in behind with speed and clinical finishing.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Raphinha issues warning to Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid after Barcelona reach Spanish Super Cup final

Raphinha issues warning to Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid after Barcelona reach Spanish Super Cup final

After securing their ticket to the Spanish Super Cup final, FC Barcelona star Raphinha issued a warning to both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Raphinha takes subtle jab at Ballon d’Or after winning La Liga Player of the Year over Lamine Yamal

Raphinha takes subtle jab at Ballon d’Or after winning La Liga Player of the Year over Lamine Yamal

After outshining Lamine Yamal in the La Liga MVP award, Raphinha took on the chance to take subtle jab to the Ballon d'Or,

Lamine Yamal knows what it’s like: Raphinha’s previous injury setback for Barcelona due to bizarre reason

Lamine Yamal knows what it’s like: Raphinha’s previous injury setback for Barcelona due to bizarre reason

Lamine Yamal has learned, far too early, what it means to live under constant scrutiny at the elite level. At Barcelona, pressure is not seasonal—it is permanent.

Mohamed Salah set to lose a teammate: Liverpool star has reportedly expressed desire to leave the team towards Juventus

Mohamed Salah set to lose a teammate: Liverpool star has reportedly expressed desire to leave the team towards Juventus

Despite his previous indications of wanting to leave Liverpool, Mohamed Salah plans to stay with the team until the end of the season. However, one of his teammates is expected to exit to Juventus in the coming weeks, potentially complicating his own departure in the summer of 2026.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo